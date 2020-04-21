Bears, Ryan Pace's 2020 NFL Draft checklist should start with trading down

Ryan Pace's pre-draft press conference was different this year in its presentation, but not its substance.

Those 30 or so minutes are, annually, an exercise in intentional blandness from the Bears' general manager. It's hard to blame him for not giving away his strategy, of course, when we're only two days away from the draft.

The difference this year, though, was Pace "met" with the media via Skype from his dining room table, not the dais inside Halas Hall's media room. His connection was good and you could understand what he said, so there shouldn't be any bad-connection mix-ups that lead to the Bears accidentally taking a punter in the second round.

But there were some notable comments Pace made on Tuesday amidst the coyness, ones which help compile what should be his draft week checklist:

1. Try to trade down.

It's easier said than done to suggest the Bears trade down with either or both of their second round picks (Nos. 43 and 50). There has to be a trade partner willing to offer the right value to make it worth it, and more and more teams are coming around to the thought that stockpiling draft picks is a better strategy than burning them for "your guy."

Still: If the Bears can trade down, they should. Pace has seven picks, but only two in the first 150 selections and only four in the first 200.

"We go over all the scenarios with either one of those (second round) picks - moving up under certain scenarios or moving back under certain scenarios - but we have a good feel for what type of players will be there around those picks," Pace said. "Depending on how the draft's unfolding, we'll know, ‘Hey, I feel like we can move back right now and accumulate some additional picks and still be in a good pool of players.'"

Alright, so that's a less-than-telling quote, fitting the tone of his press conference. But the important part is about still being in a good pool of players if a trade back occurs. A deep draft for wide receivers and safeties - two positions of need for the Bears - should help make that decision easier, assuming there's a decision to be made.

2. Don't reach for need, but let your needs guide you.

The Bears could take a quarterback! Or maybe they won't? That was the gist of this from Pace:

"You know, we're always going to take the best player available," he said. "If a quarterback was there and he was the highest guy on our board in a strong way, we would consider that. I think we'd consider every position. Let's face it, the draft is risky enough. When you deviate from taking best player, I think you just increase your risk."

Pace's point about feeling "a strong way" is worth highlighting, though. The Bears' biggest draft needs, in my estimation, go from No. 1-5 in this order: Guard, cornerback, safety, tight end, wide receiver. If the Bears are sold on, say, a linebacker or - yes - a quarterback is by far the best player available, then go ahead and take him and worry about where he fits later.

But if all things are relatively even? Focus on those five positions with as many picks as possible. The Bears need their top picks to contribute right away, not necessarily in a year or two.

3. Think safe.

The NFL's decision to ban travel to pro days in mid-March meant a large swath of talented, yet somewhat unknown, players didn't get a chance to work out for and be tested by teams around the league. And while Pace said he hasn't taken more players off the Bears' draft board due to medical concerns this year, picking someone who recently had surgery or has a history of injuries will carry more risk.

Pace, though, has been snakebitten by over-valuing perceived tremendous upside. It's how Kevin White, Leonard Floyd, Mitch Trubisky and Adam Shaheen all landed in Chicago. It doesn't always lead to a miss - Pace was quick to mention the draft successes of "projection" guys in Jimmy Graham and Akiem Hicks when he was with the Saints - but if there's any year to value good, consistent production at college football's highest level, this is it.

The biggest hurdle is those high ceiling, low floor guys often need as much practice time as they can get. And without in-person offseason program practices, and uncertainty as to when the next physical practice will be at Halas Hall, those players may take longer to develop - if they develop at all.

"When we're drafting a young player we hope is part of our organization for a long time, you do have to think a little long term too with that," Pace said. "I would hate to deviate from a really talented player that is going to help us for many years to come just because the first couple of months of his development might be slowed a little bit. You have to factor that in.

"I do go back to the emphasis on football intelligence, guys that are really passionate about this game and the time they put into it. You need guys like that. We always do. We always focus on that. But maybe that self-driven, highly motivated, obsessed and passionate about being a great football player and the amount of time and energy you put into it, because you're going to need those types of players when we don't have them necessarily in our facility right now."

4. Find three players who can contribute right away.

Pace was able to do this with a pair of second-round picks and a fifth rounder two years ago, when James Daniels, Anthony Miller and Bilal Nichols all played crucial roles on an NFC North-winning team. That's the absolute best-case scenario with 2020's draft - get two starters in the second round, then find a good rotational/depth player with your next pick in the fifth round.

Having that sort of draft success, of course, is not easy. Only David Montgomery contributed much out of last year's draft class, which consisted of just five picks.

But the Bears still have a lot of talent on this roster, from Khalil Mack to Eddie Jackson to Kyle Fuller to Akiem Hicks to Eddie Goldman to Allen Robinson. The Bears shouldn't be *that* far off from contending for the NFC North again.

They just need a few more players to get them there. And those guys can be found in the draft, even if a trade back occurs. As long as Pace follows items 1-3 on this checklist, he should be able to get who his team needs.

