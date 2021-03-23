Bears, Ryan Pace sign familiar linebacker Christian Jones

Bears sign familiar linebacker Christian Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Christian Jones is coming back to Chicago. The Bears announced they re-signed the versatile linebacker on Tuesday.

Jones made his debut with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and broke out with 70 tackles his rookie season. He’s played the last three seasons in Detroit, starting in 42 games. His best season game in 2017 with the Bears however, when he was second on the team with 84 tackles, including two sacks, plus a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Jones has played both inside linebacker and outside linebacker in Chicago, so he adds valuable flexibility and depth to the front seven. But to start, he will likely slot in as the third inside linebacker behind Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan.

