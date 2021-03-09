Bears' Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy, Juan Castillo attend Northwestern's pro day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Hoge
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bears roll big with Pace, Nagy at Northwestern pro day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Northwestern has more talent than they've ever had at their annual pro day and the Chicago Bears aren't missing out on the opportunity to take a close look at the prospects.

General manager Ryan Pace, head coach Matt Nagy and offensive line coach Juan Castillo are all in attendance at Ryan Fieldhouse in Evanston, according to multiple sources. Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and Vikings general manager Rick Spielman are also there. 

Northwestern could have two first round picks for the first time in school history, as offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and cornerback Greg Newsome are both garnering first round attention. It's common for position coaches to attend pro days and Castillo will get the opportunity to take a close look at Slater, who opted out of the 2020 season.

"Great teammate, relentless worker, incredibly high football IQ, and a guy that's going to come in ready to compete right away to start," Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald said about Slater Tuesday.

Slater became an instant starter for Northwestern as a freshman in 2017 and spent two seasons at right tackle before moving to left tackle in 2019. During that season, he put together outstanding tape, including a shutdown performance against Ohio State's Chase Young, who went on to become defensive rookie of the year in the NFL in 2020. 

"I think when you go back and watch beyond just that (Ohio State) tape you're going to see an elite level of consistency and fundamental technique and effort," Fitzgerald said. "He's a guy that did a great job every week studying who he was going to go against. From a football IQ standpoint, a preparation standpoint, a fundamental/technique standpoint, and then execution at a high level against outstanding players, Rashawn checks all those boxes."

Cornerback Greg Newsome is also a candidate to get drafted in the first round, especially after an outstanding 2020 season. He has good NFL size with the length to be able to play lockdown man-defense. How fast he runs Tuesday will be important.

"They're going to get the best corner in the country," Fitzgerald said when asked what an NFL team will be getting in Newsome.

Other prospects at Northwestern's pro day include linebackers Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher. Fisher is a big linebacker, but NFL teams will be interested in how he moves Tuesday. Wide receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman also has NFL size.

The Bears will get a close look at all of it on Tuesday. They closely scouted Northwestern's games against Wisconsin and Ohio State in 2020, but Slater didn't play in those games and Newsome left the Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State early with an injury.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories

  • Inspired by Arnie and Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau puts on a show in winning Arnold Palmer Invitat

    Golfweek's Adam Schupak recaps Bryson DeChambeau's win from Bay Hill at the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

  • Bryson DeChambeau wins at Arnold Palmer

    In the final round of the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bryson DeChambeau was one of only three players in the field to shoot under par, carding a 1-under 71 to finish at 11-under to secure his eighth victory of his PGA TOUR career.

  • Fans react on Twitter after Dak Prescott, Cowboys finally reach contract extension

    Dak Prescott and the Cowboys reportedly agreed to a new four-year, $160 million deal on Monday, which sent Dallas fans sprinting to social media.

  • Former Bear Kyle Long unretiring from NFL, per brother Chris Long

    Long retired before the 2020 season.

  • Brad Holmes: Lions are “absolutely not” out on drafting a QB

    The Lions still haven’t technically acquired Jared Goff, as the transaction won’t become official until the new league year. But even when they do, Goff doesn’t appear to be the team’s only potential solution for the upcoming season. Appearing on the Huddle and Flow podcast, General Manager Brad Holmes reiterated his stance that the Lions could [more]

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin leads the franchise tag tracker

    The Buccaneers weren't letting Chris Godwin get away.

  • Tom Brady praises UCLA softball star Maya Brady as 'by far' the most dominant athlete in their family after niece hits home run

    Maya Brady blasted a home run for the Bruins Sunday, prompting her NFL superstar uncle to call her "the most dominant athlete in the Brady family."

  • Why Bears miss out on Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, per Peter King

    Say it ain't so.

  • Royal Caribbean cancels more sailings into late spring, summer with some exceptions

    Royal Caribbean Group has canceled additional sailings on all of their cruise lines, with some exceptions.

  • Changed The Game: Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario set records for the Williams sisters to break

    Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario ruled women's tennis with Steffi Graf in the 1990s before the Williams sisters broke their records.

  • NASCAR officials to review Kyle Busch spin in Camping World Trucks race at Las Vegas

    A NASCAR competition official said Tuesday that the sanctioning body would review a spin by Kyle Busch during last Friday’s Camping World Truck Series event, hinting that a more stringent stance on incidents that prompt caution periods may be coming. A flat tire forced Busch’s No. 51 Toyota to slow during Friday’s Bucked Up 200 […]

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Sailing: America's Cup yachts close on speeds of 100 kph

    Peter Burling and Max Sirena will be fierce rivals over the next week or so as they compete for the "Auld Mug" but they are united in their admiration for the AC75 class of boat that will be used for the first time in the 36th America's Cup. Challenger yacht Luna Rossa had maxed out at 53.4 knots (99 kph), skipper Sirena said on Tuesday, and Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai is rumoured to be even faster. Despite that raw speed, TNZ helmsman Burling said, the handling was similar to the much lighter 49er two-handed dinghy in which he won Olympic gold for New Zealand with Blair Tuke in 2016.

  • After contract win, Cowboys' Dak Prescott could earn more money than any player in NFL history

    Dallas came to its senses and declined to let other teams set the table with Prescott. The result was the Cowboys absorbing a loss at the negotiating table that was two years in the making.

  • Thiem keen to dethrone Nadal at Roland Garros

    Nadal's dominance on the red claycourts in Paris is unmatched, the Spaniard picking up his 13th French Open trophy last year to match Roger Federer's 20 Grand Slam singles titles. Two of those 13 victories on centre court have come against Austrian Thiem, who won his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last year.

  • Tim Elliott blasts Jordan Espinosa amid dominant beatdown at UFC 259: 'Little woman beater'

    As they were grappling on the floor near the end of the second round, a bizarre conversation ensued between them which may explain why Elliott wanted the fight.

  • NFL: Cowboys, QB Prescott agree new contract

    Prescott got off to a sensational start last season before suffering a gruesome injury in Week 5, fracturing and dislocating his right ankle. The 27-year-old, who was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, is expected to be fully recovered by the start of next season. "When your little brother gets the call," Prescott's brother Tad posted on Twitter with a photo of the two men hugging.

  • What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

    Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

  • Report: Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie wants Jalen Hurts to start season without a QB competition

    Lurie is reportedly all in on finding out what he has in Hurts regardless of what his football people think.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.