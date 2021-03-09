Bears' Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy, Juan Castillo attend Northwestern's pro day

Bears roll big with Pace, Nagy at Northwestern pro day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Northwestern has more talent than they've ever had at their annual pro day and the Chicago Bears aren't missing out on the opportunity to take a close look at the prospects.

General manager Ryan Pace, head coach Matt Nagy and offensive line coach Juan Castillo are all in attendance at Ryan Fieldhouse in Evanston, according to multiple sources. Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and Vikings general manager Rick Spielman are also there.

Northwestern could have two first round picks for the first time in school history, as offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and cornerback Greg Newsome are both garnering first round attention. It's common for position coaches to attend pro days and Castillo will get the opportunity to take a close look at Slater, who opted out of the 2020 season.

"Great teammate, relentless worker, incredibly high football IQ, and a guy that's going to come in ready to compete right away to start," Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald said about Slater Tuesday.

Slater became an instant starter for Northwestern as a freshman in 2017 and spent two seasons at right tackle before moving to left tackle in 2019. During that season, he put together outstanding tape, including a shutdown performance against Ohio State's Chase Young, who went on to become defensive rookie of the year in the NFL in 2020.

"I think when you go back and watch beyond just that (Ohio State) tape you're going to see an elite level of consistency and fundamental technique and effort," Fitzgerald said. "He's a guy that did a great job every week studying who he was going to go against. From a football IQ standpoint, a preparation standpoint, a fundamental/technique standpoint, and then execution at a high level against outstanding players, Rashawn checks all those boxes."

Cornerback Greg Newsome is also a candidate to get drafted in the first round, especially after an outstanding 2020 season. He has good NFL size with the length to be able to play lockdown man-defense. How fast he runs Tuesday will be important.

"They're going to get the best corner in the country," Fitzgerald said when asked what an NFL team will be getting in Newsome.

Other prospects at Northwestern's pro day include linebackers Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher. Fisher is a big linebacker, but NFL teams will be interested in how he moves Tuesday. Wide receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman also has NFL size.

The Bears will get a close look at all of it on Tuesday. They closely scouted Northwestern's games against Wisconsin and Ohio State in 2020, but Slater didn't play in those games and Newsome left the Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State early with an injury.

