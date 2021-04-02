Bears, Ryan Pace aren't done in free agency, could add safety

Bears aren't done in free agency, yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Since free agency opened up a few weeks ago, signings have slowed dramatically around the league. The Bears in particular haven’t made a move in a week, after signing nine free agents in the first week of free agency (ok, technically the Bears made the Germain Ifedi signing official on Wednesday, but the agreement was reported way before that). But just because things have slowed down, don’t think the Bears are done adding players yet.

In fact, Ryan Pace suggested the Bears still have a few irons in the fire when answering a question about the Bears’ safeties heading into the season. Namely, who will start opposite Eddie Jackson when Week 1 rolls around?

“We were fortunate to get Deon Bush back,” Pace said. “We've got a lot of young players there that are growing. We're still technically in free agency, so we're still working through some things on that end. There's still some guys out there. That was a deep position in free agency this year, so we're still working through that, along with the draft. I feel like the puzzle's kind of halfway done right now as we're through this offseason.”

Sounds like a GM who isn’t convinced his second starting safety is already on his roster.

One easy option for the Bears to consider is simply bringing back Tashaun Gipson. He’s still on the market and played well last season on a one-year deal, at times even outshining Jackson. Hard-hitting Kenny Vaccaro is on the market too. Not only does Vaccaro bring physicality to any defense, his ability to play the run or cover receivers in the middle of the field could give Jackson more freedom to hang back and make plays on the ball. Pace also has familiarity with Vaccaro from their time together in New Orleans from 2013-14.

If the Bears want to go younger, there are some intriguing options as well. Karl Joseph is another legit strong safety who hits hard and can make open field tackles as the last line of defense. He’s only 28, but injuries have prevented him from playing a full season over his five-year career. Malik Hooker has flashed greatness in four seasons with Indianapolis, but like Joseph his development has been stunted by constant injuries.

Then, like Pace said, there’s always the draft.

No matter what the Bears decide to do, it seems unlikely that they’re done filling out their secondary.

