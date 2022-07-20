Bears running backs receive Madden ratings for 2023 season

Bears' running backs receive Madden ratings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Madden ratings have been trickling in this week. So far, wide receiver and edge rusher rantings were announced. On Wednesday, running back ratings were announced.

Here's the Madden ratings for the Bears' running back core.

David Montgomery, 84

Khalil Herbert, 73

Darrynton Evans, 69

Trestan Ebner, 65

Montgomery's rating carries the most anticipation since he's the lead running back. Also, he was ranked outside of the top-15 running backs in ESPN's rankings for the upcoming season. He remained optimistic about the ranking as he likely will with his Madden rating.

Montgomery ranks 17th amongst other running backs in the league in Madden rating. He ranks two places below Cordarrelle Patterson, former Bears running back who rushes for the Atlanta Falcons now.

In his third year in the league, Monty rushed for 849 yards and seven touchdowns and recorded an additional 42 catches out of the backfield to go along with 301 receiving yards. He suffered a knee sprain during week four of last season, keeping him out for four games.

He hopes to improve once again this season, as this is a contract year for the Iowa State product. He will work in a new wide-zone rushing scheme under Luke Getsy's offense.

Herbert should also receive some notice for his Madden rating of 73. Last season, Herbert rushed 103 times for 402 yards and two touchdowns.

