What do the Bears have in their running backs? They’re about to find out

The Bears were pleased with what they saw from their overhauled running back room during non-padded OTA and minicamp practices during the spring, but consider that an incomplete evaluation.

David Montgomery, in particular, impressed with his quickness, athleticism and route running. Nothing Mike Davis showed dissuaded the team from believing in the free agent signing's untapped potential. Positive things were said about seventh-round pick Kerrith Whyte Jr. and second-year undrafted free agent Ryan Nall.

The only running back returning from 2018's unit is Tarik Cohen. But while Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy and the Bears' talent evaluators did their homework on their new players, they won't really get to see what they have until the pads come on in Bourbonnais (Nagy expects the first padded practice of training camp to be Sunday).

"I know (Montgomery) kept asking coach, ‘when do we put the pads on?" Pace said. "And so we're to that point. One of his greatest strengths is his contact balance and his ability to break tackles, and now we're at a point where that can be showcased."

It's one thing for a rookie to stand out during OTAs and minicamp. Tight end Adam Shaheen did two years ago, bodying up NFL-caliber defenders to make some impressive plays in those non-padded practices. But he faded when pads came on in training camp and didn't play a significant role in 2017's dour offense.

The Bears believe Montgomery's ability to break tackles - he forced the most missed tackles among FBS running backs in 2018 with 99, per Pro Football Focus - will translate to the NFL, giving their ground game a dimension it didn't have in 2018. Jordan Howard avoided 22 tackles on rushing attempts last year, 28th in the NFL and nearly half the total of Kareem Hunt. Hunt appeared in 11 games (five fewer than Howard) before the Kansas City Chiefs released him after video surfaced of him pushing and kicking a woman; Montgomery's style of play has favorably been compared to Hunt's.

As for Davis, Pace said: "I think I feel like he's a little bit under the radar right now. Mike's had a great offseason and we're fortunate to have him. That's a strong room - we talk about the receivers, we feel the same way about the running back room. And Mike Davis is a real important part of that."

The Bears feel like Montgomery, Davis and Cohen leading their running back room will allow them to be less predictable and more efficient on offense. Last year, Howard carried the ball two-thirds of the time he was on the field, while he was targeted with a pass on just six percent of his plays. Yet no skill position player (except Mitch Trubisky, of course) was more involved in the Bears' offense last year - 33 percent of the Bears' total plays involved Howard.

All three of the Bears' top running backs in 2019 will be expected to catch passes out of the backfield as well as running the ball with a blend of efficiency and explosiveness. We'll begin to find out this week in Bourbonnais if Pace's overhaul of that corner of his depth chart will produce the results the Bears' offense needs.

What do the Bears have in their running backs? Theyre about to find out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago