Bears rule out Taylor Gabriel, Ted Larsen for Sunday

Linebacker Roquan Smith was on the team plane, but two players weren’t.

The Bears ruled out receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and offensive lineman Ted Larsen (knee). They left both home to continue recovering from their injuries.

Neither participated in the two practices at Halas Hall this week, so the move comes as no surprise.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The team’s announcement means defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (knee), quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (left shoulder), offensive lineman Kyle Long (hip) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (hand) did make the trip.

Nagy said Hicks would be a “game-time decision,” Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

“He’s getting better,” Nagy said of Hicks. “I feel like this is a day-to-day thing with him, so I’m keeping my fingers crossed.”