Bears rule Eddie Jackson and Aaron Lynch out for Sunday’s game against the 49ers

In an unsurprising announcement, the Bears ruled safety Eddie Jackson and linebacker Aaron Lynch out for Sunday's game against the 49ers. In fact, Jackson and Lynch did not even travel to San Francisco.

Although the Bears are still in contention for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, there is no use in rushing Jackson or Lynch back until they are fully healthy. The Bears have done this often in 2018, keeping Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson and Mitchell Trubisky out for two games each while the three players dealt with their respective injuries.

Both Jackson and Lynch suffered injuries during last Sunday's win over the Packers at Soldier Field. After intercepting Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter, Jackson injured his right ankle while going to the ground to give himself up. Lynch sprained his right elbow in the third quarter, immediately going to the locker room afterward.

Jackson was named to the Pro Bowl earlier this week and has enjoyed a breakout season for the Bears. He is third in the NFL with six interceptions, only trailing teammate Kyle Fuller and Dolphins cornerback Xavier Howard, who both have seven.

However, Jackson has two interceptions returned for touchdowns, tied for most in the NFL with Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree.

Lynch has been a key member of the Bears' defense this season. He is sixth on the team with three sacks.

