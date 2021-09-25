Bears rule out Eddie Goldman

Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman is still not ready to make his long-anticipated return to the field.

Goldman, who had been listed as questionable on yesterday’s injury report, was ruled out today. Goldman is not traveling with the team to Cleveland.

This will be the third straight game Goldman has missed since suffering a knee injury in practice days before the season opener.

Goldman did not play at all in 2020, opting out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So he hasn’t played since the end of the 2019 season.

At the same time that they ruled Goldman out, the Bears elevated defensive tackle Margus Hunt from the practice squad to the active roster.

