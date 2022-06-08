Bears RT Teven Jenkins saw reps with second-team offense during final OTA practice

There have been plenty of surprises during the Chicago Bears’ offseason program. The final one came during the team’s final OTA practice on Wednesday with right tackle Teven Jenkins working with the second-team offense.

Fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones saw reps at left tackle with the first team and Larry Borom, who was previously getting reps at left tackle, was kicked over to right tackle with the starters on Wednesday.

Much like the Jaylon Johnson situation, which saw him running with the second-team defense a couple of weeks ago, Eberflus downplayed the significance of Jenkins working with the second-team offense.

“We’re just trying to find the best combination of people,” Eberflus told reporters Wednesday. “… And it creates competition.”

https://twitter.com/AlexShapiroNBCS/status/1534600514805145602?s=20&t=xjaXNd5Q51_vrheX_kRCYQ

This isn’t the first time the Bears have experimented with the offensive line alignment. Jenkins and Larry Borom swapped positions — with Jenkins moving to right tackle and Borom to left tackle. Eberflus and his staff are working to build the best offensive line to protect quarterback Justin Fields.

It doesn’t sound like Jenkins’ reps with the second team is anything to read too much into. But once training camp rolls around, that starting lineup will carry more weight than an offseason practice.

List

Should Bears consider trade for Seahawks WR DK Metcalf? View 11 items

List