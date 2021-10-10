Bears RT Germain Ifedi questionable to return with knee injury

The Chicago Bears have had some injury scares in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, including quarterback Justin Fields, who took a shot to the ribs and appeared to have hyperextended his knee.

While Fields has remained in the game, the Bears weren’t so lucky with right tackle Germain Ifedi, who suffered a knee injury near the end of the second quarter. Ifedi left the game and is questionable to return.

With Ifedi out, Elijah Wilkinson has stepped in at right tackle.

#Bears injury update:

74 Germain Ifedi (knee, questionable) — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 10, 2021

The Bears lead the Raiders 14-3 at halftime.