Bears RT Darnell Wright named to 2024 NFL All-Breakout Team

The Chicago Bears had some impact contributors in their 2023 draft class, which included first-round pick Darnell Wright, who started all 17 games as a rookie at right tackle.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks released his 2024 NFL All-Breakout Team (offense-specific), and Wright made the list as a player who will be key in rookie quarterback Caleb Williams’ success.

The Bears’ hopes of making the playoffs in Caleb Williams’ debut season hinge on the performance of an offensive line anchored by this rugged right tackle with a nasty disposition. As a rookie in 2023, Wright delivered a series of eye-opening performances. With the spotlight on Williams and Co. in 2024, Wright should catch even more attention. He’s a bully on the edge with long arms and quick feet, possessing the tools and talent to play at a Pro Bowl level as a sophomore.

Wright was also named to Brooks’ All-Rookie Team following the conclusion of the 2023 season.

The Bears look to have found a franchise right tackle in Wright, who held his own against some of the league’s best pass rushers as a rookie starter. He was the only starter along the offensive line who didn’t miss a single snap last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Wright allowed six sacks and totaled 11 penalties on the season.

Following an encouraging rookie campaign, Wright is certainly a player to watch heading into the 2024 season.

