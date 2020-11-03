Bears RT Bobby Massie could be out for a month with knee injury

The Chicago Bears are already without two starting offensive linemen as left guard James Daniels is done for the season with a torn pectoral muscle and center Cody Whitehair sidelined with a calf injury.

Now, it sounds like the Bears could be without right tackle Bobby Massie for at least a month, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. Massie suffered a knee injury in the first half of Sunday’s loss against the New Orleans Saints.

Knee injury for #Bears RT Bobby Massie could sideline him a month, giving the team another issue on the offensive line.https://t.co/z6QGo7bQ3N — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 3, 2020





Jason Spriggs replaced Massie at right tackle against the Saints, where he missed one play due to a knee injury. But he came back and finished the game. Spriggs is the favorite to replace Massie at right tackle, assuming he’s healthy enough to do so.

We saw what this offensive line would look like without Spriggs, where Rashad Coward was moved from left guard to right tackle and Alex Bars filled at at left guard while Sam Mustipher remained at center in place of Whitehair. We’ll see what the Bears ultimately decide to do with an offensive line combination heading into Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans.