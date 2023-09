Bears roster turnover: 12 new Week 1 starters compared to 2022

The Chicago Bears have undergone plenty of changes to the roster this offseason under general manager Ryan Poles.

That includes improvement at certain position groups, including linebacker, defensive line, wide receiver and cornerback.

When the Bears take on the Green Bay Packers, there will be 12 new Week 1 starters compared to last year’s team. There have been a number of guys replaced following their departures or because of upgrades at the position.

Here’s a quick look at those 12 changes from 2022 to 2023.

RB Khalil Herbert

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Week 1 starter: David Montgomery

WR DJ Moore

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Week 1 starter: Darnell Mooney

WR Chase Claypool

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2022 Week 1 starter: Equanimeous St. Brown

C Lucas Patrick/Dan Feeney

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

2022 Week 1 starter: Sam Mustipher

RG Nate Davis

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Week 1 starter: Teven Jenkins

RT Darnell Wright

AP Photo/Melissa Tamez

2022 Week 1 starter: Larry Borom

DT Andrew Billings

AP Photo/Melissa Tamez

2022 Week 1 starter: Angelo Blackson

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2022 Week 1 starter: Robert Quinn

DE DeMarcus Walker

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2022 Week 1 starter: Al-Quadin Muhammad

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Week 1 starter: Roquan Smith

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2022 Week 1 starter: Nicholas Morrow

CB Tyrique Stevenson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2022 Week 1 starter: Kindle Vildor

