Bears roster risers and fallers in loss to Eagles in NFL Week 15

For most of the day, the Bears stayed close to the Eagles on the scoreboard, even though they were nowhere close with the talent on the field. That was in large part due to solid performances from key players like Justin Fields, David Montgomery and Jaylon Jones. But all three of those guys are already at the top of the Bears roster. There’s no room for them to rise, and that’s not what this column is about.

RISERS

KYLER GORDON

Growth in the NFL is rarely linear, and that has been the case for Gordon this year. He’s had games where QBs picked on him incessantly. Then he’s turned around and made positive impacts with strong tackling and improved coverage. Against the Eagles, Gordon may have had the best game of his young career. It started with a rangy interception on a Jalen Hurts deep ball. Gordon did well to track the ball while backpedaling, then fully extending to reel in the catch. Later, Gordon wrangled what Matt Eberflus calls a “country fumble” and returned it 12 yards to set up a David Montgomery touchdown a few plays later. In between, he was sticky in coverage and only surrendered one big pass to Devonta Smith. That play was less on Gordon though, and more of a great play from each Smith and Jalen Hurts.

FALLERS

CODY WHITEHAIR

Whitehair had one of his worst games in recent memory on Sunday. He gave up most of the pressure in Justin Fields’ six sack day, and he was beaten in a variety of ways. Whitehair appeared to be the man who was late to switch on stunts several times. He was also beaten one-on-one in straight rushes. Over his career, Whitehair has been one of the most reliable Bears offensive linemen, but that was not the case against the Eagles.

TRESTAN EBNER

Ebner has already slid down the depth chart as he’s both made mistakes, and failed to show consistent playmaking ability like he did in training camp and the preseason. He compounded those issues against the Eagles. In the second quarter, Ebner and Fields couldn’t connect on what should’ve been an easy screen play. A few snaps later Ebner fumbled a handoff, resulting in a 16-yard loss. That misstep contributed to the Bears deciding to punt in Eagles territory rather than kicking a sub-50 yard field goal. Then, Ebener appeared to miss an opportunity to make a tackle on Boston Scott’s 58-yard kickoff return. Bad day for the rookie in several phases.

CAIRO SANTOS

Cairo Santos went from automatic to liability really quickly. Santos missed a point-after try, giving him three missed PATs over the last five games. Then the Bears opted not to kick what would’ve been a sub-50-yard field goal after Santos had a conversation with coaches on the sidelines. No matter why the decision was made not to try for three points, Santos’ kicking has gone from a weird blip to a legitimate concern.

