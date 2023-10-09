Bears make roster moves, signing RB Darrynton Evans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With their running back room seeing significant injury concerns, the Chicago Bears made a series of roster moves on Monday, including signing Darrynton Evans to their active roster.

The Bears also signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to their practice squad, and designated cornerback Kyler Gordon and offensive lineman Doug Kramer to return from injured reserve.

Finally, the Bears released defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre from their practice squad.

The roster moves come after Thursday’s win over the Washington Commanders, which saw the Bears lose all three running backs that suited up for the contest. Khalil Herbert could potentially go on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in the victory, while Roschon Johnson remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Travis Homer suffered a hamstring injury in the game, leaving the Bears with fullback Khari Blasingame as their only option out of the backfield.

The Bears do still have D’Onta Foreman on their roster, and he will in all likelihood be active for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with the rash of injuries the team is dealing with.

Evans, a third-round pick of the Titans in 2020, was on the Dolphins’ practice squad this season. He spent last season with the Bears, appearing in six games with 64 rushing yards on 14 carries.

In his NFL career, he has 125 rushing yards, along with five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Gordon suffered a hand injury in the Bears’ Week 1 loss to Green Bay, but is hoping to return this Sunday against Minnesota. He had three interceptions last season and forced a fumble in his rookie campaign.

Kramer was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but has yet to see the field, as he spent last season on injured reserve and opened this season on the injured list as well.

Both players can return as soon as this week, but the Bears have up to 21 days to decide whether to activate them or to place them on season-ending injured reserve.

