Bears roster moves: OL Badara Traore returns, S Marqui Christian joins practice squad

Alyssa Barbieri

The Chicago Bears made some roster moves on the practice squad ahead of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bears activated offensive lineman Badara Traore from the COVID-19/reserve list and back on the practice squad. Chicago has also re-signed safety Marqui Christian to the practice squad and released linebacker Sharif Finch to make room.


As Brad Biggs noted, the addition of Christian to the practice squad comes on the heels of safety Sherrick McManis being sidelined with a hamstring injury. Look for Christian to possibly be promoted to the active roster on Monday.

Christian joined the Bears in mid-August following a four-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams, where he served as depth at safety. During his time with the Rams, Christian contributed mainly on special teams, but he also saw time on defense, where he totaled 36 tackles.

Christian joined the Bears in mid-August and was reinstated in Week 3 following a two-game suspension to start the year. He was on Chicago’s practice squad before signing with the New York Jets.

Now, Christian is back for his third stint with the Bears, and his timing couldn’t be better.

 

 