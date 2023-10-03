Bears make roster move, sign Duron Harmon from Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears made a roster move this week, signing defensive back Duron Harmon off of the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.

The Bears announced Tuesday they had added Harmon to their active roster, two days prior to their game against the Washington Commanders.

Harmon, a third-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2013 NFL Draft, has appeared in 161 career games. He has 23 interceptions to his credit, and has primarily been used as a safety in his career.

Harmon appeared in 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, with two interceptions and his first career touchdown. He also forced two fumbles while picking up 86 combined tackles, a career high.

After electing free agency in March, he signed to the Ravens’ practice squad on Sept. 12.

