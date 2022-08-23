Bears roster down to 29 players from previous regime originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Pace's finger prints are slowly fading away.

The Chicago Bears were forced by NFL rules to bring their roster down to 80 players from 85. After another day of cuts, more players from the previous regime were cut.

Dazz Newsome, the most notable cut from the team in this round, was selected in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL draft by Pace and his staff. Out of North Carolina, he is adept at getting off the line with intent and ditching his defender.

RELATED: Bears cut Dazz, four others in flurry of roster moves

Lacale London and Bopete Keyes joined Newsome in the category of players from Pace's regime who were cut by new general manager Ryan Poles and the front office.

Now, the Bears are down to 29 players from the previous regime. Poles inherited 77 of Pace's players. That equates to 62 percent of Pace's roster cut.

The number will surely grow with cuts to come. The organization has to level out the roster to 53 men by the time the regular season starts.

How many former players will be on the roster by then?

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!