Bears roster cuts: Tracking the path to 80 players

With the second preseason game in the books, the next round of roster cuts are upon us, where the Chicago Bears have to trim their roster from 85 to 80 players before 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

This is the second of three roster cuts the Bears will have to make this summer.

Tuesday, Aug. 16: 90 to 85

Tuesday, Aug. 23: 85 to 80

Tuesday, Aug. 30: 80 to 53

The Bears currently have 84 players on their roster, which means they’ll still need to cut four players.

Stay up-to-date with our roster cuts tracker:

WR Dazz Newsome waived

The Bears are waiving former sixth-round wide receiver Dazz Newsome, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Newsome was among those competing for a roster spot in a wide-open receiver group behind Darnell Mooney. While Newsome has made some solid plays during training camp and preseason, he had his share of mistakes with dropped passes and couldn’t carve out a role for himself on special teams, which was his best shot at a roster spot.

Cuts remaining: 4

