Bears roster cuts: Tracking the path to 80 players

With two preseason games in the books, the second round of roster cuts are upon us, where the Chicago Bears have to trim their roster from 85 to 80 players before 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

This is the second of three roster cuts teams will have to make this summer.

Tuesday, Aug. 17: 90 to 85

Tuesday, Aug. 24: 85 to 80

Tuesday, Aug. 31: 80 to 53

It’s worth noting that players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list — running back Tarik Cohen — count toward the 90-man roster.

We’re tracking all the cuts down to 80 here:

OL Badara Traore

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears' first cut is offensive lineman Badara Traore, a 6-foot-7, 320-pound tackle out of LSU, who wasn't expected to make the final 53-man roster. Last Wednesday, Traore suffered a knee injury in practice. He played just one special teams snap against the Bills last Saturday.

1

1