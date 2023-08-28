Bears roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

With the preseason in the books, the final round of roster cuts are upon us, where the Chicago Bears have to trim their roster from 87 to 53 players before 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

There are a handful of players who have made a case for a roster spot, but they won’t all make the cut. After forming the 53-man roster, Chicago will start putting together their practice squad, which should feature some of those names who just missed the cut.

With the Bears being first in waiver order, the initial 53-man roster won’t necessarily be the final roster heading into Chicago’s Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers.

We’re tracking the Bears’ roster cuts as they happen before Tuesday’s deadline:

QB P.J. Walker

OL Alex Leatherwood

OL Gabe Houy

