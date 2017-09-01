Bears roster cuts: 3 players who deserve roster spots in 2017

As the Bears wrap up the 2017 preseason, the buzz and anticipation of cut-down day is looming over the team.

Starters sat out Chicago's 25-10 loss to Cleveland on Thursday night, and backups got all the snaps. While the fourth preseason game was crucial to the development of young players like Mitchell Trubisky and Adam Shaheen, it was especially critical for players who are even lower on the depth chart, fighting for their NFL lives.

Whether it's landing those final roster spots, getting on the 10-man practice squad or putting something on film to get a job with another team, these games prove the preseason isn't completely meaningless. NFL exhibitions every year give us at least one diamond in the rough (sometimes more), and that's the case with the Bears in 2017.

Three players in particular who stepped up in August fall under that label. They’ve made the Bears' highlight reel on a few occasions during the preseason and hope to do so during the regular season, too. It's up to the coaches, but we believe the three have earned spots on the 53-man roster.





Roy Robertson-Harris, DE





The Bears signed the 24-year-old as an undrafted free agent last year. He initially came in as a 260-pound outside linebacker, but he never saw the field, as a heat-related illness in training camp would get bad enough to sideline him for his entire rookie campaign. He overcame the illness, bulked up to 290 pounds and decided to try his hand on the defensive line in the Bears 3-4 scheme this year.

The transition has paid off for the Texas-El Paso alum, as he has been a force on both defense and special teams. He had two sacks against the Cardinals two weeks ago, a monster blocked punt that led to a safety against the Titans last week, and he pushed around some of the Browns' offensive lineman like small children this week. He also has racked up three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, a pass deflection and five total tackles in August. A team can never have enough depth on the defensive line (especially with the recent injury history of the Bears), so it will be shocking if Robertson-Harris isn’t on the final roster.

Tanner Gentry, WR





All the undrafted rookie out of Wyoming has done is catch just about everything thrown his way this summer. His 45-yard touchdown catch against Tennessee last week was just the icing on the cake. Altogether, Gentry has caught four of the six passes thrown his way for 77 yards and is averaging roughly 19 yards per catch.

Cameron Meredith is out for the year, and Markus Wheaton’s availability is in doubt because of both an appendectomy and a broken finger. Then there's the constant question marks with Kevin White and the ineffectiveness of guys such as Victor Cruz, Alton Howard, Titus Davis, Daniel Braverman and Josh Bellamy. Putting Gentry on the active roster is a no-brainer.

John Timu, LB





The Samoan was signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent back in 2015, and he began his career on the practice squad. He's been inconsistent at best since he was elevated to the active roster. But it looks like the 245-pound defender is finally putting it all together.

Timu has made the most of his playing time in the 2017 preseason by collecting 13 total tackles, four tackles for loss, a pass deflection, two quarterback hits and two sacks. It’s looking like a strong possibility that fellow linebackers Danny Trevathan and Pernell McPhee will start the season on the PUP list. And with concerns about another potential Lamarr Houston knee injury, having Timu around as an insurance policy of sorts doesn't seem like a bad idea.