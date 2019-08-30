Bears Roster Cut Tracker: Keeping tabs on all the Bears' personnel moves, and other notable NFL news

As is tradition for the NFL on Labor Day Weekend, news of roster cuts have already begun trickling in, more than 24 hours before the Saturday afternoon deadline. We're keeping track of every move the Bears make en route to the 53-man roster. Whether it's veteran O-Line depth, the Undrafted Free Agent Tight End Champion, or – lord forbid – a new kicker, you can find it all right here:

[Bears will keep four tight ends on the initial 53-man roster]

The Bears waived CB Clifton Duck, per source. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) August 31, 2019

Bears cuts are underway. OLB Matt Betts has been released, per source. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 30, 2019

The #Bears are waiving speedy WR Marvin Hall, source said. Plenty more of these tomorrow... — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

The #Bears have waived WR Tanner Gentry. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 30, 2019

