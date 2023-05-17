Bears roster comparison: Where Ryan Poles made improvements in 2023

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has overhauled the roster this offseason, which includes the additions of potential impact veterans and rookies.

The Bears addressed needs in free agency with the signings of linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, guard Nate Davis, defensive tackle Andrew Billings, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, tight end Robert Tonyan and running back D’Onta Foreman.

Poles also filled some big holes with his 2023 NFL draft class, including offensive tackle Darnell Wright, defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. He also added some potential steals with running back Roschon Johnson, wide receiver Tyler Scott and cornerback Terell Smith.

But how does this 2023 roster compare to the 2022 group?

With that in mind, we’re going position by position to evaluate the roster at the end of the 2022 season to where it is at this point of the 2023 offseason:

*denotes rookie

Quarterback

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

2022 season

2023 season

Justin Fields PJ Walker Nathan Peterman Tyson Bagent*

Verdict: Upgrade

The Bears made improvements at backup quarterback replacing Trevor Siemian with PJ Walker, a quarterback who has a similar skillset to Justin Fields.

Running back

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2022 season

2023 season

Khalil Herbert D’Onta Foreman Roschon Johnson* Travis Homer Trestan Ebner Khari Blasingame

Verdict: Upgrade

Chicago lost David Montgomery to free agency, but they added some solid options in D’Onta Foreman, rookie Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer to pair with Khalil Herbert.

Wide receiver

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 season

2023 season

DJ Moore Chase Claypool Darnell Mooney Tyler Scott* Equanimeous St. Brown Velus Jones Jr. Dante Pettis

Verdict: Upgrade

The Bears might just have the best receiving corp they’ve had in years with DJ Moore, Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney. They also added Tyler Scott in the NFL draft.

Tight end

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2022 season

2023 season

Cole Kmet Robert Tonyan Stephen Carlson Jake Tonges Chase Allen

Verdict: Upgrade

Cole Kmet is coming off a breakout year, and Chicago upgraded at backup tight end with Robert Tonyan, who will be a solid receiving option for Fields.

Offensive line

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

2022 season

2023 season

Braxton Jones Teven Jenkins Cody Whitehair Nate Davis Darnell Wright* Lucas Patrick Larry Borom Alex Leatherwood Ja’Tyre Carter

Verdict: Upgrade

Chicago made some big improvements to the offensive line with the additions of Nate Davis and rookie Darnell Wright, where protecting Fields is of utmost importance.

Edge rusher

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 season

2023 season

DeMarcus Walker Trevis Gipson Rasheem Green Dominique Robinson Jalyn Holmes Jalen Harris*

Verdict: Slight upgrade

The Bears still lack a star at edge rusher, but they definitely upgraded with the free-agent additions of DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green to pair with Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson.

Defensive line

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

2022 season

Justin Jones Armon Watts Mike Pennel Angelo Blackson Andrew Brown

2023 season

Justin Jones Andrew Billings Gervon Dexter* Zacch Pickens* Travis Bell* Andrew Brown

Verdict: Upgrade

Chicago upgraded the defensive interior in a big way with the additions of Andrew Billings and rookies Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens to pair with Justin Jones.

Linebacker

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 season

2023 season

Tremaine Edmunds T.J. Edwards Jack Sanborn Noah Sewell* Dylan Cole

Verdict: Upgrade

Linebacker has now become the strength of this Bears roster with the free-agent additions of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. Jack Sanborn, Noah Sewell and Dylan Cole will battle for the SAM spot.

Cornerback

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

2022 season

2023 season

Jaylon Johnson Kyler Gordon Tyrique Stevenson* Kindle Vildor Terell Smith* Jaylon Jones

Verdict: Upgrade

Chicago improved at cornerback behind Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon with rookie Tyrique Stevenson, who’s an upgrade over Kindle Vildor. The Bears also added rookie Terell Smith in the draft.

Safety

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2022 season

2023 season

Eddie Jackson Jaquan Brisker Elijah Hicks Kendall Williamson* Adrian Colbert A.J. Thomas

Verdict: Downgrade

While Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker return as starters, the loss of DeAndre Houston-Carson looms large. The Bears added rookie Kendall Williamson in the seventh round of the draft.

Specialists

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2022 season

2023 season

Cairo Santos Trenton Gill Patrick Scales Andre Szmyt*

Verdict: Upgrade

Chicago has two potential starters at kicker on the roster in Cairo Santos and undrafted rookie Andre Szmyt, which will make for an interesting camp battle this summer.

Final Verdict

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Upgrade Running back Upgrade Wide receiver Upgrade Tight end Upgrade Offensive line Upgrade Edge rusher Upgrade Defensive line Upgrade Linebacker Upgrade Cornerback Upgrade Safety Downgrade Specialists Upgrade

When looking at the roster from the conclusion of the 2022 season to where it is ahead of veteran minicamp in 2023, there’s no denying that Poles continues to make significant improvements to the roster. There was only one position where he essentially didn’t make an upgrade, which was at safety. Luckily, it was already a strong position group with starters Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker. Elsewhere, Poles made improvements across the board that ranged from minor (running back) to significant (linebacker). We’ll see whether that translates to success during the 2023 season.

