Bears roster comparison: Where Ryan Poles made improvements in 2023

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has overhauled the roster this offseason, which includes the additions of potential impact veterans and rookies.

The Bears addressed needs in free agency with the signings of linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, guard Nate Davis, defensive tackle Andrew Billings, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, tight end Robert Tonyan and running back D’Onta Foreman.

Poles also filled some big holes with his 2023 NFL draft class, including offensive tackle Darnell Wright, defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. He also added some potential steals with running back Roschon Johnson, wide receiver Tyler Scott and cornerback Terell Smith.

But how does this 2023 roster compare to the 2022 group?

With that in mind, we’re going position by position to evaluate the roster at the end of the 2022 season to where it is at this point of the 2023 offseason:

*denotes rookie

Quarterback

2022 season

Justin Fields

Trevor Siemian

Nathan Peterman

Tim Boyle

2023 season

Justin Fields

PJ Walker

Nathan Peterman

Tyson Bagent*

Verdict: Upgrade

The Bears made improvements at backup quarterback replacing Trevor Siemian with PJ Walker, a quarterback who has a similar skillset to Justin Fields.

Running back

2022 season

David Montgomery

Khalil Herbert

Trestan Ebner*

Darrynton Evans

Khari Blasingame

2023 season

Khalil Herbert

D’Onta Foreman

Roschon Johnson*

Travis Homer

Trestan Ebner

Khari Blasingame

Verdict: Upgrade

Chicago lost David Montgomery to free agency, but they added some solid options in D’Onta Foreman, rookie Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer to pair with Khalil Herbert.

Wide receiver

2022 season

Darnell Mooney

Chase Claypool

Byron Pringle

Equanimeous St. Brown

Velus Jones Jr.*

Dante Pettis

N’Keal Harry

2023 season

DJ Moore

Chase Claypool

Darnell Mooney

Tyler Scott*

Equanimeous St. Brown

Velus Jones Jr.

Dante Pettis

Verdict: Upgrade

The Bears might just have the best receiving corp they’ve had in years with DJ Moore, Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney. They also added Tyler Scott in the NFL draft.

Tight end

2022 season

Cole Kmet

Ryan Griffin

Trevon Wesco

Jake Tonges*

Chase Allen*

2023 season

Cole Kmet

Robert Tonyan

Stephen Carlson

Jake Tonges

Chase Allen

Verdict: Upgrade

Cole Kmet is coming off a breakout year, and Chicago upgraded at backup tight end with Robert Tonyan, who will be a solid receiving option for Fields.

Offensive line

2022 season

Braxton Jones*

Cody Whitehair

Sam Mustipher

Teven Jenkins

Riley Reiff

Lucas Patrick

Larry Borom

Michael Schofield

Alex Leatherwood

2023 season

Braxton Jones

Teven Jenkins

Cody Whitehair

Nate Davis

Darnell Wright*

Lucas Patrick

Larry Borom

Alex Leatherwood

Ja’Tyre Carter

Verdict: Upgrade

Chicago made some big improvements to the offensive line with the additions of Nate Davis and rookie Darnell Wright, where protecting Fields is of utmost importance.

Edge rusher

2022 season

Al-Quadin Muhammad

Trevis Gipson

Dominique Robinson*

Taco Charlton

Jalyn Holmes

Gerri Green

2023 season

DeMarcus Walker

Trevis Gipson

Rasheem Green

Dominique Robinson

Jalyn Holmes

Jalen Harris*

Verdict: Slight upgrade

The Bears still lack a star at edge rusher, but they definitely upgraded with the free-agent additions of DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green to pair with Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson.

Defensive line

2022 season

Justin Jones

Armon Watts

Mike Pennel

Angelo Blackson

Andrew Brown

2023 season

Justin Jones

Andrew Billings

Gervon Dexter*

Zacch Pickens*

Travis Bell*

Andrew Brown

Verdict: Upgrade

Chicago upgraded the defensive interior in a big way with the additions of Andrew Billings and rookies Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens to pair with Justin Jones.

Linebacker

2022 season

Nicholas Morrow

Jack Sanborn*

Matt Adams

Joe Thomas

Sterling Weatherford

2023 season

Tremaine Edmunds

T.J. Edwards

Jack Sanborn

Noah Sewell*

Dylan Cole

Verdict: Upgrade

Linebacker has now become the strength of this Bears roster with the free-agent additions of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. Jack Sanborn, Noah Sewell and Dylan Cole will battle for the SAM spot.

Cornerback

2022 season

Jaylon Johnson

Kyler Gordon*

Kindle Vildor

Jaylon Jones*

Josh Blackwell*

Greg Stroman

2023 season

Jaylon Johnson

Kyler Gordon

Tyrique Stevenson*

Kindle Vildor

Terell Smith*

Jaylon Jones

Verdict: Upgrade

Chicago improved at cornerback behind Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon with rookie Tyrique Stevenson, who’s an upgrade over Kindle Vildor. The Bears also added rookie Terell Smith in the draft.

Safety

2022 season

Eddie Jackson

Jaquan Brisker*

DeAndre Houston-Carson

Elijah Hicks*

Dane Cruikshank

Adrian Colbert

2023 season

Eddie Jackson

Jaquan Brisker

Elijah Hicks

Kendall Williamson*

Adrian Colbert

A.J. Thomas

Verdict: Downgrade

While Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker return as starters, the loss of DeAndre Houston-Carson looms large. The Bears added rookie Kendall Williamson in the seventh round of the draft.

Specialists

2022 season

Cairo Santos

Trenton Gill*

Patrick Scales

2023 season

Cairo Santos

Trenton Gill

Patrick Scales

Andre Szmyt*

Verdict: Upgrade

Chicago has two potential starters at kicker on the roster in Cairo Santos and undrafted rookie Andre Szmyt, which will make for an interesting camp battle this summer.

Final Verdict

Quarterback

Upgrade

Running back

Upgrade

Wide receiver

Upgrade

Tight end

Upgrade

Offensive line

Upgrade

Edge rusher

Upgrade

Defensive line

Upgrade

Linebacker

Upgrade

Cornerback

Upgrade

Safety

Downgrade

Specialists

Upgrade

When looking at the roster from the conclusion of the 2022 season to where it is ahead of veteran minicamp in 2023, there’s no denying that Poles continues to make significant improvements to the roster. There was only one position where he essentially didn’t make an upgrade, which was at safety. Luckily, it was already a strong position group with starters Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker. Elsewhere, Poles made improvements across the board that ranged from minor (running back) to significant (linebacker). We’ll see whether that translates to success during the 2023 season.

