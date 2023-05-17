Bears roster comparison: Where Ryan Poles made improvements in 2023
Bears general manager Ryan Poles has overhauled the roster this offseason, which includes the additions of potential impact veterans and rookies.
The Bears addressed needs in free agency with the signings of linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, guard Nate Davis, defensive tackle Andrew Billings, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, tight end Robert Tonyan and running back D’Onta Foreman.
Poles also filled some big holes with his 2023 NFL draft class, including offensive tackle Darnell Wright, defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. He also added some potential steals with running back Roschon Johnson, wide receiver Tyler Scott and cornerback Terell Smith.
But how does this 2023 roster compare to the 2022 group?
With that in mind, we’re going position by position to evaluate the roster at the end of the 2022 season to where it is at this point of the 2023 offseason:
*denotes rookie
Quarterback
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
2022 season
2023 season
Justin Fields
PJ Walker
Nathan Peterman
Verdict: Upgrade
The Bears made improvements at backup quarterback replacing Trevor Siemian with PJ Walker, a quarterback who has a similar skillset to Justin Fields.
Running back
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
2022 season
Darrynton Evans
2023 season
Khalil Herbert
D’Onta Foreman
Roschon Johnson*
Trestan Ebner
Khari Blasingame
Verdict: Upgrade
Chicago lost David Montgomery to free agency, but they added some solid options in D’Onta Foreman, rookie Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer to pair with Khalil Herbert.
Wide receiver
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
2022 season
Byron Pringle
N’Keal Harry
2023 season
Chase Claypool
Darnell Mooney
Tyler Scott*
Equanimeous St. Brown
Velus Jones Jr.
Dante Pettis
Verdict: Upgrade
The Bears might just have the best receiving corp they’ve had in years with DJ Moore, Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney. They also added Tyler Scott in the NFL draft.
Tight end
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
2022 season
Ryan Griffin
2023 season
Cole Kmet
Robert Tonyan
Jake Tonges
Chase Allen
Verdict: Upgrade
Cole Kmet is coming off a breakout year, and Chicago upgraded at backup tight end with Robert Tonyan, who will be a solid receiving option for Fields.
Offensive line
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
2022 season
Michael Schofield
2023 season
Braxton Jones
Teven Jenkins
Cody Whitehair
Nate Davis
Darnell Wright*
Lucas Patrick
Larry Borom
Alex Leatherwood
Ja’Tyre Carter
Verdict: Upgrade
Chicago made some big improvements to the offensive line with the additions of Nate Davis and rookie Darnell Wright, where protecting Fields is of utmost importance.
Edge rusher
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
2022 season
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Taco Charlton
Gerri Green
2023 season
DeMarcus Walker
Trevis Gipson
Dominique Robinson
Jalyn Holmes
Verdict: Slight upgrade
The Bears still lack a star at edge rusher, but they definitely upgraded with the free-agent additions of DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green to pair with Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson.
Defensive line
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
2022 season
Justin Jones
Mike Pennel
Angelo Blackson
2023 season
Justin Jones
Andrew Billings
Gervon Dexter*
Zacch Pickens*
Travis Bell*
Andrew Brown
Verdict: Upgrade
Chicago upgraded the defensive interior in a big way with the additions of Andrew Billings and rookies Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens to pair with Justin Jones.
Linebacker
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
2022 season
Matt Adams
Joe Thomas
2023 season
Tremaine Edmunds
T.J. Edwards
Jack Sanborn
Dylan Cole
Verdict: Upgrade
Linebacker has now become the strength of this Bears roster with the free-agent additions of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. Jack Sanborn, Noah Sewell and Dylan Cole will battle for the SAM spot.
Cornerback
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
2022 season
Kindle Vildor
Jaylon Jones*
Greg Stroman
2023 season
Jaylon Johnson
Kyler Gordon
Tyrique Stevenson*
Kindle Vildor
Terell Smith*
Jaylon Jones
Verdict: Upgrade
Chicago improved at cornerback behind Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon with rookie Tyrique Stevenson, who’s an upgrade over Kindle Vildor. The Bears also added rookie Terell Smith in the draft.
Safety
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
2022 season
Eddie Jackson
DeAndre Houston-Carson
Dane Cruikshank
2023 season
Eddie Jackson
Jaquan Brisker
Elijah Hicks
Adrian Colbert
Verdict: Downgrade
While Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker return as starters, the loss of DeAndre Houston-Carson looms large. The Bears added rookie Kendall Williamson in the seventh round of the draft.
Specialists
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
2022 season
Patrick Scales
2023 season
Cairo Santos
Trenton Gill
Patrick Scales
Verdict: Upgrade
Chicago has two potential starters at kicker on the roster in Cairo Santos and undrafted rookie Andre Szmyt, which will make for an interesting camp battle this summer.
Final Verdict
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Quarterback
Upgrade
Running back
Upgrade
Wide receiver
Upgrade
Tight end
Upgrade
Offensive line
Upgrade
Edge rusher
Upgrade
Defensive line
Upgrade
Linebacker
Upgrade
Cornerback
Upgrade
Safety
Downgrade
Specialists
Upgrade
When looking at the roster from the conclusion of the 2022 season to where it is ahead of veteran minicamp in 2023, there’s no denying that Poles continues to make significant improvements to the roster. There was only one position where he essentially didn’t make an upgrade, which was at safety. Luckily, it was already a strong position group with starters Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker. Elsewhere, Poles made improvements across the board that ranged from minor (running back) to significant (linebacker). We’ll see whether that translates to success during the 2023 season.
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]