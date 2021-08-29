Bears roster bubble: Which players helped their cause in the preseason finale?

The Chicago Bears closed out the preseason with a 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans, where there were plenty of players who stood out in positive ways.

With the final roster cuts set for Tuesday — where GM Ryan Pace will have to trim the roster from 80 to 53 — there were a handful of players who might’ve helped their chances in earning a spot on the 53-man roster — or the practice squad — with strong preseason outings against the Titans.

Following Chicago’s preseason finale win, here’s a look at which roster-bubble players helped their cause in Week 3.

TE Jesper Horsted

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Jesper Horsted just might've secured himself a roster spot with his impressive three-touchdown performance against the Titans. Horsted, who led the Bears with five receptions for 104 yards, made some impressive catches, including one in the corner of the end zone on a back shoulder throw from quarterback Justin Fields. Horsted should not only earn a roster spot, but he deserves playing time in the regular season.

ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe made a strong case to earn a roster spot with his outing against the Titans, where he showcased his ability in coverage and run support. He also had a nice pass breakup in coverage on third down in the end zone. While this was definitely the kind of performance Iyiegbuniwe needed, it might be too late in regards to a roster spot, if the Bears plan to carry just four linebackers, as Alec Ogletree and Christian Jones have the reserve roles locked down.

WR Rodney Adams

AP Photo/John Amis

Story continues

While Rodney Adams didn't lead the Bears in receiving for the first time in three weeks, his performance up to this point has been enough for him to earn a roster spot. Still, Adams had three catches for 15 yards on four targets, and his only miss was a nice leaping grab from Justin Fields, where Adams only got one foot down, but it was still a heck of a play. Adams certainly didn't hurt his chances for a well-earned roster spot.

S Marqui Christian

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Marqui Christian has been a standout player throughout training camp and into preseason, and he showed why he's a great option in the slot for the Bears this season. Christian had seven tackles, and he was all around the ball, showcasing his instincts and physicality against the Titans. Christian's versatility in the slot and at safety makes a good argument for a roster spot, especially given there's been no standout in the slot aside from Christian.

OLB Charles Snowden

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Undrafted rookie Charles Snowden has had an impressive preseason, and he wrapped things up with another solid outing coming off the edge against Tennessee. Snowden had two tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits, where he did a great job getting off the quarterback. Snowden likely won't make the roster unless the Bears opt to carry five outside linebackers. But if he makes it through waivers, he'd be a definite practice squad player.

CB Tre Roberson

AP Photo/Wade Payne

No one has overly impressed in the battle for outside corner opposite Jaylon Johnson, but it was Tre Roberson who made a name for himself against Tennessee. Roberson had one tackle for loss, one pass breakup and a pick-six off Titans quarterback Logan Woodside. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like Roberson has been getting consideration for the starting job, and he faces an uphill climb to earn a roster spot. But his performance against Tennessee showed why he should've been in contention. [listicle id=479324] [listicle id=479319] [vertical-gallery id=479329]

1

1