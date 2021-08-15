Bears roster bubble: Which players helped their cause in Week 1

The Chicago Bears opened up the preseason with a 20-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, which featured the debut of rookie quarterback Justin Fields. While Fields is guaranteed to make the 53-man roster, there are plenty of players who are competing to make the cut.

With the first roster cuts set for Tuesday — where GM Ryan Pace will have to trim the roster from 90 to 85 — there were a handful of players who helped their chances of competing for a spot on the 53-man roster with strong preseason outings against the Dolphins.

Following Chicago’s preseason opener, here’s a look at which roster-bubble players helped their cause in Week 1.

ILB Alec Ogletree

Heading into the preseason opener, Alec Ogletree was listed as the fifth linebacker behind Joel Iyiegbuniwe. Still, Ogletree felt like a safe bet to earn one of those roster spots with his impressive start to training camp, where he had six interceptions in four practices. Ogletree carried that over into the Dolphins game, where he had four tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass deflection. Ogletree had a key stuff on third-and-goal, which forced the Dolphins to settle for a field goal. Not only is Ogletree primed for a roster spot, but he could push Danny Trevathan for the starting job opposite Roquan Smith.

TE Jesse James

Another player who's made an early impression during training camp is tight end Jesse James, who has become one of rookie quarterback Justin Fields' favorite targets. James was targeted four times, hauling in two catches for 38 yards and a touchdown, including a 30-yard reception on a "Leak" route, which left James wide-open for the easy score. James is a safe bet to make the 53-man roster coupled with his success during practices and a strong preseason outing.

WR Rodney Adams

The competition at wide receiver is one of the more intriguing battles that's unfolded, and preseason is going to go a long way in determining who earns the two roster spots behind Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd. Someone who is challenging for a roster spot is Rodney Adams, who has been a beneficiary of some impressive Fields throws. Adams led all Bears receivers with four catches for 57 yards, including a 25-yard catch on Chicago's first touchdown drive in the third quarter. While Adams still faces an uphill battle in terms of making this roster, he helped his case more than hurt it with Saturday's performance.

OLB Charles Snowden

One of the Bears' most intriguing rookies to watch this preseason is outside linebacker Charles Snowden, who flashed off the edge in his preseason debut against the Dolphins. Snowden, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia, had one of Chicago's three second-half sacks, two tackles, including one for a loss, and two quarterback hits. If the Bears wind up keeping five outside linebackers, Snowden is certainly an intriguing developmental prospect who stands a good chance of locking that spot down.

NT Mike Pennel

The Bears have nice depth at nose tackle behind Eddie Goldman, as evidenced by rookie Khyiris Tonga and veteran Mike Pennel, who made an impression during his preseason debut with Chicago. Pennel had two tackles, including one for a loss, one sack and one quarterback hit against the Dolphins, where he made plays against the run and pass. Pennel would serve as a valuable depth piece for the Bears, especially against the run, but he'll have to beat out Tonga, who currently sits ahead of him, for a roster spot.

RB Artavis Pierce

The Bears have added depth at running back this offseason with the additions of Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert. But another intriguing player to watch is Artavis Pierce, who saw his first preseason action against Miami. While it was a rough start for Pierce, who finished with five carries for 50 yards, he was explosive on a 51-yard run, which set up a late field goal. Pierce still faces the challenge of making the 53-man roster, as he's currently behind preseason favorite Ryan Nall, whose special teams contributions could ultimately give him an edge for a roster spot.

DT Daniel Archibong

Another intriguing undrafted rookie that made an impression in Chicago's preseason debut is defensive tackle Daniel Archibong, who certainly helped his cause with a strong outing. Archibong swarmed the quarterback in the second half, including a sack of Dolphins quarterback Reid Sinnett. He finished with two tackles, including one for a loss, and one quarterback hit. With Mario Edwards suspended for the first two games of the season, Archibong is someone who might be able to make Chicago's initial 53-man roster. [listicle id=477570]

