Bears roster bubble: Which players helped or hurt their cause in Week 2

The Chicago Bears suffered a 41-15 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills during Week 2 of the preseason, where there were plenty of players who stood out — either in a good way or bad way.

With the second roster cuts set for Tuesday — where GM Ryan Pace will have to trim the roster from 85 to 80 — there were a handful of players who helped their chances of competing for a spot on the 53-man roster with strong preseason outings against the Bills. And there were others who might’ve hurt their chances.

Following Chicago’s Week 2 preseason loss, here’s a look at which roster-bubble players helped or hurt their cause in Week 2.

Helped: Rodney Adams

Rodney Adams is the only wide receiver who has made an impact play in both preseason games, and he continues to make a strong case for a roster spot, especially over guys like Riley Ridley and Javon Wims, who haven't taken advantage. Adams led the Bears in receiving for the second straight week with 89 yards on four receptions, including a 73-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Andy Dalton. When looking at the impact Adams has had, it's hard not to make a case for him locking up that final receiver roster spot.

Hurt: Lachavious Simmons

Offensive tackle remains a big concern for the Bears, and Lachavious Simmons struggled for the entirety of Saturday's game against the Bills, where he proved to be a liability at right tackle. Simmons, filling in for an injured Germain Ifedi who's sidelined with a hip flexor, gave up sacks on Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, and it's hard to imagine him holding down a right tackle spot -- be it starter or reserve.

Helped: Artie Burns

The cornerback competition is an interesting one as there are a few players not only vying for a roster spot but also a starting job. One of those players in Artie Burns, who was injured early in training camp last year. But at that point, he was taking reps with the first-team defense. Burns was one of the better cornerbacks against the Bills, where he had a couple of pass breakups. Burns was far from perfect, but he did make an impression when some of his counterparts, including Kindle Vildor, did not.

Hurt: Riley Ridley

Riley Ridley didn't help his case for a roster spot with his performance against the Bills. Ridley had one catch for 12 yards but was otherwise unimpressive. Ridley dropped a beautiful deep ball from Justin Fields, which continued the theme of drops for Ridley. At this point, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Ridley makes the 53-man roster, especially when other receivers like Rodney Adams are making the plays Ridley simply isn't.

Helped: Sam Kamara

Another week, another impressive showing by undrafted rookie Sam Kamara, who has continuously flashed throughout training camp and in these first two preseason games. Kamara recorded a quarterback hit for the second straight week, including a key sack that forced a Bills punt. Kamara faces an uphill battle to earn a roster spot, but he's a sure-fire practice squad candidate.

Hurt: RB Artavis Pierce

Following an encouraging outing against the Dolphins, running back Artavis Pierce had a relatively cool impact against the Bills. He had four carries for 12 yards, with 10 of those yards coming on one run. Granted, Pierce wasn't being helped much by the second-team offensive line. But he still faces a difficult path to a roster spot with Ryan Nall good depth at running back and key special teams contributor.

Helped: TE Jesse James

Jesse James has been one of the most pleasant surprises during training camp, where he's quickly climbed the depth chart and currently holds down the No. 3 tight end spot. One week after hauling in a 30-yard touchdown from Justin Fields, James had another highlight reel, diving catch for 32 yards, and he continues to make impressive grabs. At this point, it's a safe bet that James will make the 53-man roster, especially if he continues to prove he's a dependable receiver and blocker on offense.

Hurt: WR Jon'Vea Johnson

While Jon'Vea Johnson has been a name mentioned regularly in training camp, thanks to his connection with Justin Fields, that hasn't translated to the preseason. Johnson couldn't haul in a 24-yard reception from Fields, as the ball hit the ground on his way down to the ground. That was Johnson's only target. Meanwhile, his counterpart, Rodney Adams, has been hauling in big-time catches in each of the first two preseason games. Adams stands to have a better chance to earn a roster spot with his performance.

