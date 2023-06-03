Bears' Roschon Johnson: 2nd most missed tackles per touch since 2014

Stat: Roschon Johnson is one of NCAA's most violent RB's originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

An emerging statistical graphic exploited the violent running attribute of Bears running back Roschon Johnson.

According to the graphic, Johnson has the second-most missed tackles per carry of all Power-5 running backs dating back to 2014. Also, he qualifies for at least the top-25 running backs during that span for most yards after contact.

He's in great company at the top left corner. His teammate at Texas and No. 8 pick in the draft, Bijan Robinson, is near his mark. Same with Javonte Williams and Travis Etienne. Johnson is obviously an elite violent runner, making him a steal for the Bears in the fourth round of the most recent NFL draft.

And the Bears have a loaded running back room. There aren't any elite runners, but they all have the opportunity of earning the starting ranks. Although, it'll likely be a running back by-committee situation with the Bears this season.

Joining Johnson in the running back room is Khalil Herbert, who rushed for 731 yards last season with the Bears handcuffed to David Montgomery. D'Onta Foreman signed this offseason and rushed for nearly 1,000 yards last season as Christian McCaffrey's backup in Carolina. Travis Homer and Trestan Ebner represent the other running backs.

Last season, the Bears were the most prolific rushing team in the NFL. They held the highest rushing play percentage in the league (> 60 percent) along with the most rushing attempts and yards (3,014). They crossed the 3,000-yard mark for the first time in franchise history, snapping their single-season record on the ground.

Remember, Justin Fields also rushed for over 1,000 yards last season. Luke Getsy will likely incorporate him into the rushing offense to balance their aerial attack.

Johnson and the running back room will be an intriguing storyline to follow this season.

