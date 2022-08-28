Bears' Roquan Smith sits out final preseason game due to "hamstring tightness"

Roquan sits out final preseason game due to "hamstring tightness" originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith sat out the final Chicago Bears preseason game against the Cleveland Browns due to "some tightness" in his hamstring he felt during pregame warmups, according to general manager Ryan Poles on the FOX32 broadcast.

Smith recently waived the white flag in terms of his ongoing contract extension negotiations with the front office. He decided he will play on his current contract for the upcoming season, which has him slated to make $9.7 million.

The two-time All-Pro linebacker claims he's "betting on himself" through the final year of his deal in hopes to sign a lucrative contract next offseason. The 25-year old is finishing the final year of his rookie deal.

Smith reportedly asked for more money than Colts' Shaquille Leonard, who inked a five-year, $98 million deal last summer. The requested deal was likely a long term deal worth $20 million per year.

Smith reported to all practices and preseason games during his "hold-in," but did not participate until this week. It was assumed he would play in the final preseason game of the Bears' three-game slate, but ultimately did not suit up.

Bears starters played the first half of the game, the most they've played in a preseason game.

The team squares off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 11 for their premiere game at Soldier Field. Smith will likely be available for the game, pending the status of his injury.

Poles noted on the broadcast he thinks everything "will be alright" with Smith's injury.

