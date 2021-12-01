Bears' Roquan Smith misses practice with hamstring injury

Roquan Smith misses practice with hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith did not practice for the Bears on Wednesday. Matt Nagy announced that the hamstring injury he sustained during the team’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions will keep him out until at least Thursday.

Nagy did say that the team is not at the point of considering an IR stint for Smith yet. However, Nagy also waited and held Khalil Mack out for two games before eventually placing him on IR to undergo season-ending surgery.

There was some good injury news at Halas Hall, though. Nagy announced Justin Fields would return, although Andy Dalton would receive starters reps, giving a possible indication that Fields would be limited at practice.

We will have to wait until after practice concludes on Wednesday for updates on Akiem Hicks, Allen Robinson and Damien Williams, who also missed last Thursday’s game.

