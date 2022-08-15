Bears' Roquan Smith makes NFL's top-100 players list

Roquan Smith makes NFL's top-100 players list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith is getting the national recognition he deserves. He came in at No. 84 in the NFL's top-100 players list.

Last season, Smith was not named to the NFL's top-100 list, despite arriving into the season having been named to second-team All-Pro and leading the league with 96 solo tackles. This year, he made the list after a stellar fourth season highlighted by another second-team All-Pro selection.

On Smith: "The eighth overall pick in the ’18 draft, Smith became the first Bears player since 1994 to reach 500 career tackles in 58 career games. Entering his fifth season, the Georgia product has averaged 131 tackles a season and has totaled 14 career sacks. The 25-year-old finished last season with one interception and 163 tackles, fifth-most in the NFL and earning a spot on the AP All-Pro second team for the second straight season. It's only a matter of time before the linebacker is selected to the Pro Bowl."

The NFL released players ranked between 51-100 and will deliver the rest of the list in chunks by Aug. 28. Smith's counterparts to the inside linebacker position, Shaquille Leonard and Fred Warner, will certainly be named in the top 50 players.

An interesting point to monitor as Smith continues his contract negotiations and trade requests from the Bears organization. Smith is already ranked below two of the best linebackers in the game and expects to receive the highest-valued linebacker contract in history. His requested deal is more than Leonard's five-year, $98.5 million contract.

There is reportedly no movement between the Bears and Smith on a deal. He did not play in the Bears' first preseason game versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which they won 19-14.

