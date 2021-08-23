Bears' Roquan Smith left off NFL's top 100 players of 2021 list

Smith snubbed from NFL Network's top 100 players of 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Put some respect on Roquan Smith's name.

After being snubbed by the Pro-Bowl and All-Pro team, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has once again been snubbed.

The NFL players voted for the top 100 players in the game and Smith didn't crack the list. Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson made the list at 33 and 87 respectively, and they're both deserving.

But the players continuously standing between Smith and recognition he deserves are 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, who ranked 21st, and Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, who ranked 25th.

Both were named to the NFC's Pro Bowl team ahead of Smith. Both were first-team All-Pros while Smith was second-team (but not a Pro Bowler?).

Let's compare the stats.

Smith ended the 2020 season with 139 tackles, ahead of Wagner (138) and Warner (125). That's also more than Darius Leonard (132) who also got a first-team All-Pro nod ahead of Smith. Smith's 98 solo tackles also is more than Wagner's 81 and Warner's 79.

Smith had 18 tackles for a loss, tied for the fourth-most in 2020 behind T.J. Watt, Haason Reddick and Aaron Donald. That's elite company. That's more than Wagner (eight) and Warner (six) combined.

Smith had four sacks in 2020, as many as Wagner (three) and Warner (one) had combined.

Smith and Warner both had two interceptions, while Wagner had none. Wagner held the edge in pass deflections with eight to Smith's seven and Warner's six.

Smith and Warner both had one forced fumble, while Wagner had none.

Sure, Wagner and Warner could be ahead of Smith... but not even on the list, let alone just behind them in the ranking.

