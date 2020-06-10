Bears' Roquan Smith explains why he has 'a huge chip on my shoulder' in 2020

You don't need to tell Roquan Smith how important Year 3 is.

On a conference call with Chicago media, the Bears linebacker spoke extensively about what's expected of him – both internally and externally – headed into his third season in the NFL.

"First and foremost, it's just about me," he said. "I've got a huge chip on my shoulder. Just really excited. I don't want much hype going into the year, because I know my mindset and what I plan to do this upcoming season. God willing I stay healthy, I definitely feel like it's going to be my best year to date and I feel like I'm gonna do some things. A lot of people counted me out. So I'm just gonna get back to like who I really am and do pretty much everything the way I want to do and make myself the best possible player I can."

RELATED: Why Bears Should Hope Vikings Give Dalvin Cook An Extension

In a vacuum, it's easy to see how some of Smith's words could ring hollow. Every NFL player has a chip on their shoulder just like every NFL player feels like it's going to be their best year to date. That being said, during the 20-something minute call, Smith repeatedly came back to the idea that he has something to prove. After missing four games last year with a torn pectoral, Smith now feels 100% healthy – though he admitted that 'others may have a different opinions' about that – and has turned his focus towards 'living up' to his personal and team goals.

"I'm more motivated by myself and just like, you know, where I'm from, all the people back at home and things of that nature," he added. "So it's just more so knowing what I can do and just motivated more so to show the world what I can do each and every week. That's my main thing. I'm not really worried about the doubters. That's just a little extra motivation for myself. You know, appreciate everyone that do like support me but it's just more so about myself and just making sure I do everything possible to make myself the best version of myself."

Bears' Roquan Smith explains why he has 'a huge chip on my shoulder' in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago