Who is Bears' Roquan Smith alleged agent is Saint Omni?

Who is Roquan Smith's alleged agent Saint Omni?

Who the heck is Saint Omni?

On Monday, the NFL Managing Council sent out a league wide memo warning teams that one "Saint Omni" has claimed to be representation for Roquan Smith in seeking out trades from other teams.

In the memo, the league stated Omni is not a certified agent under the NFLPA and any form of contact with Omni on behalf of Smith is a violation of league rules. On top of that, any form of negotiation for a trade from Smith has not been permitted by the Chicago Bears making those conversations illegal as well.

Who is the man of mystery?

Omni is the director of football at LifeLine Financial Group. His Facebook page listed him as a “business consultant and manager for high profile NFL Athletes and celebrities" before it was deleted, according to USA Today.

The mystery agent helped Laremy Tunsil negotiate his contract extension with the Houston Texans. He gave a quote in a Complex article about the situation.

Smith and the Bears are currently in contract extension negotiations. Smith formally requested a trade, claiming the Bears' style of negotiation resulted in "take it or leave it" deals with "backloaded" money. Smith claims the negotiations were not done in "good faith."

He publicly announced his desire to be traded from the Bears. In turn, the Bears removed him from the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, giving them the power to fine him for not participating in practice or games.

If Smith and other teams are found for tampering, they could be in serious trouble. The NFL stripped two picks (one 2023 first rounder) from the Miami Dolphins for tampering with both Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

