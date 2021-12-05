Bears' Roquan Smith active vs. Cardinals

WATCH: Roquan Smith tests hamstring, active vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith’s hamstring feels good enough to play against the Cardinals. The Bears announced their list of inactive players an hour and a half before kickoff, and Smith’s name was omitted.

Smith hurt his hamstring against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day, and didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday. But on Friday he was a surprise limited participant. Matt Nagy said he was officially a game time decision after that practice, however.

He tested the hamstring in pregame warmups around 9:45 in the morning.

The Bears are already down one inside linebacker, as Danny Trevathan went on season-ending IR last month.

The Bears will also be without Justin Fields, Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks, Marquise Goodwin, Damien Williams, Mario Edwards and Teez Tabor on Sunday.

