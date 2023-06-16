Bears rookies primed to make biggest impact in 2023

The Chicago Bears wrapped the 2022 season with a 3-14 record and a 10-game losing streak. Despite finishing with the worst record in the league, there’s plenty of optimism surrounding the team heading into 2023.

While there are plenty of new faces who should help contribute this season, GM Ryan Poles’ second rookie class has the potential to be an impactful one, with right tackle Darnell Wright, defensive tackles Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, running back Roschon Johnson and receiver Tyler Scott.

With that in mind, our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts on which rookies are poised to make big impacts in 2023.

Alyssa Barbieri: OT Darnell Wright

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears have several draft picks who could serve as impact players as rookies, but it’s 10th overall pick Darnell Wright who should have the biggest impact in his first season. Wright should start immediately at right tackle for the Bears, helping shore up an offensive line that allowed 55 sacks on Justin Fields in 15 games last season. Wright was reliable in pass protection at Tennessee, not allowing a sack in 19 consecutive games. He’s also an excellent fit for the wide zone scheme that Chicago runs.

Wright will have his share of ups and downs as he acclimates to the NFL, but he also has the benefit of working with offensive line coach Chris Morgan. Last season, fifth-rounder Braxton Jones emerged as a potential long-term starter at left tackle, starting every snap as a rookie. Can the Bears strike gold for a second consecutive season with Wright?

Brendan Sugrue: DT Gervon Dexter Sr.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

If we had this question a month ago, Dexter probably wouldn’t have been an option. But considering he’s generating buzz at minicamp already and has coaches praising his motor, Dexter might see more playing time than we think. It’s not uncommon to see a rotation of players on the line, meaning he’ll push guys like Justin Jones and Andrew Billings for snaps.

The biggest reason why Dexter is my pick, though, is due to his position. Defensive tackles need to be effective for this defense to function at a high level. Dexter may not get the stats or production in the box score, but if he’s disrupting offensive lines and allowing the linebackers and edge rushers to capitalize, that’s more than enough. Dexter will work his way into becoming the most impactful rookie by the end of the season.

Ryan Fedrau: OT Darnell Wright

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With the Bears selecting Darnell Wright, they’ve gotten one step closer to building a solid offensive line around Justin Fields for years to come. Wright is a solid prospect who is ready to play now. He will be the best rookie on the team and make an immediate impact in 2023.

Nate Atkins: WR Tyler Scott

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tyler Scott will break out because he will replace Darnell Mooney in the Bears’ offense. Mooney is a fan favorite, but his health should be a concern in 2023.

On the St. Brown Brothers’ podcast, he mentioned having screws in his foot, and screws bring complications. Whether it’s irritation, the screw breaking, or re-fracture after removal, it’s never good and typically requires a second surgery.

As a quarterback, Justin Fields doesn’t like throwing into tight windows, so Scott will become one of his favorite targets by creating separation with his elite speed.

Jarrett Bailey: CB Tyrique Stevenson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

It sounds like Stevenson has impressed at minicamp, and could be a sneaky potential Week 1 starter. Obviously we still have training camp and preseason to get through, but the Miami product, along with Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon, could be another vital young piece to the Bears’ defense.

