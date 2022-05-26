Bears rookies Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker continue to impress during OTAs

While the national focus surrounding the Bears has been about concern for Justin Fields, Chicago is quietly getting better on defense. That’s thanks to the addition of second-round rookies cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker.

Sure, it’s early — and they’ve yet to hit the field in pads — but Gordon and Brisker have been better than advertised during the Bears’ offseason program. Especially with creating turnovers, which is something this Chicago defense has struggled to do over the last few years.

“(The rookies) do a good job of finding the football, punching it out, getting it out, they’re on the game plan, they’re in the right spots,” said teammate Nicholas Morrow. “And they’ll just get better, man.”

Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe likened Gordon to Colts Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore and former NFL cornerback DeAngelo Hall, both players that he’s coached during his NFL career.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve had one quite like (Gordon),” Rowe said. “Kenny Moore has good short-area quickness. Kyler’s might be a tad better, but Kenny was a longer player. Out of the guys I have coached, no, I wouldn’t say anyone has the short-area quickness that I’m seeing from him right now. Probably DeAngelo Hall, but I coached the older DeAngelo Hall. That’s my buddy, so leave that one out.”

Then there’s Brisker, who might just bring back the Peanut Punch made famous by former Bears cornerback Charles Tillman.

“Well, maybe (Brisker’s) punch is a little bit heavier than most because we ask everybody to punch the ball on every play,” Rowe said. “I probably would hate to get in a fight with him. Nah, he just has a knack for it right now, and it’s something we all teach, obviously, the Peanut Punch. So he’s just got a specialty.”

Whether it’s rookie minicamp or now OTAs, Gordon and Brisker have been making a strong impression on their teammates and coaches. They’re making plays on a daily basis, even leading the defense in takeaways.

“I love both of them so far,” Rowe said. “Right now, they are leading the defense in takeaways. So Kyler has made a lot of plays. Jaquan is obviously already showing a great knack for punching the ball out, you know. They are learning the system. They are coming in and making good plays, and we are excited about both of them right now.”

