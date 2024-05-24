Bears rookies Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze make appearance at White Sox game

The Chicago White Sox began a homestead on Thursday night and they had some special guests in attendance for the game.

The White Sox got set to take on the the Baltimore Orioles, who have one of the best records in Major League Baseball. It is going to be a tough series for the Southsiders as they continue a tough season, but the good news is that fans have the new-look Chicago Bears to look forward to this fall, which includes all of the new rookies that are hoping to impact the squad going forward.

The Bears’ rookie class was at the White Sox game on Thursday, including first-round picks Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, and took the mound for the first pitch. Odunze took the ball himself and fired an outside pitch to Nicky Lopez.

Williams and Odunze are going to be key pieces of the Chicago sports scene for a long time. It is great to see them making their way around the city so everyone can see them before the season starts. It is also beneficial for the White Sox and other teams in town to have them.

The city needs a winner. It has been a while since they’ve had one, but the Bears provide hope that one will be coming soon. Williams and Odunze, in particular, have that star-like feel to them. Perhaps they can even rub off on the White Sox and bring them back to relevance.

All smiles on the South Side. https://t.co/cPFpWTTPct pic.twitter.com/E09OdLrnoz — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire