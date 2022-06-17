Which Bears rookies will have biggest impact in 2022?

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of a rebuild — or retooling, as new general manager Ryan Poles likes to call it — under a new regime. The roster looks different than it did at the conclusion of the 2021 season, where there are a number of young players who will be key to this team’s success.

There are a handful of rookies who have the chance to contribute immediately, where the Bears’ future success is dependent upon their contributions and development this season.

Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts on the rookies who are poised to make the biggest impact in the 2022 season, which includes some notable players and a surprise name.

Alyssa Barbieri: CB Kyler Gordon

Cornerback was the Bears’ biggest weakness on defense last season, which is exactly why GM Ryan Poles addressed it with the selection of Kyler Gordon at 39th overall. Gordon will get a chance to make an immediate impact opposite Jaylon Johnson at outside cornerback, although he also has the ability to play nickel.

Gordon has already been making plays during the offseason program, where he’s been a turnover machine. And while the real test doesn’t come until the pads come on, Gordon’s early strong impression is noteworthy. If Gordon can have the kind of rookie season his fellow starter Johnson had a couple of years ago, the Bears will have one of the league’s best up-and-coming cornerback tandems and solidify a huge concern in the secondary.

Brendan Sugrue: S Jaquan Brisker

While one of the Bears’ second-round rookies has been sidelined during minicamp practices, the other is making his presence known on the field. Safety Jaquan Brisker has impressed both coaches and media members alike who were in attendance during minicamp with his impressive play-making abilities. He always seems to be around the ball and appears to be a perfect match for head coach Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Even if Brisker isn’t making plays himself, his style of play should benefit his teammates. He very well could make a name for himself right out of the gate with big stops in the run game or creating key turnovers in the secondary. Safeties such as Adrian Amos and Eddie Jackson thrived during their rookie season for the Bears in recent years. Brisker is about to do the same.

Ryan Fedrau: WR Velus Jones Jr.

Velus Jones Jr. is in one of the most interesting spots going into the 2022 season. Coming out of a great wide receiver draft, Jones has potential to be a solid target for Justin Fields.

Fields lost Allen Robinson in the offseason, making Darnell Mooney the top target this season. If Mooney can find success this season, it will take pressure off of Jones. There’s a lot of excitement and positive hype coming Jones’ way, but he has to perform.

If he can be as successful as many hope, he will have the biggest impact out of all the Bears rookies. The talent is there, fans will see soon enough what these two can do on the field together.

Nate Atkins: LB Jack Sanborn

The Bears lack depth at strong side linebacker, and while Sanborn is behind Matt Adams on the depth chart right now, Adams has spent most of his career playing special teams. Given his skill set, Sanborn has an immediate opportunity as a blitzer in the Bears defense.

Playing the strong side linebacker allows Sanborn to do what he does best, put pressure on the offense, and make tackles. He’s a dark horse pick, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he and Matt Adams are splitting snaps by the end of the year.

