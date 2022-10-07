Bears rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. sees first catch going for TD

Velus Jones Jr. sees first catch going for TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears need to find some sort of spark in their passing attack this week, as they currently rank dead last in the NFL in passing attempts (67), completions (34), completion percentage (50.8%), passing yards (471), passing touchdowns (2), passing first downs (18) and QB rating (58.7). The thinking was that an uptick in production from Darnell Mooney could help the team overall, but Mooney finally broke out against the Giants, and the passing attack as a whole still looked like it was stuck in Training Camp.

It’s clear that the Bears need better protection for Justin Fields, and schemes to get him out of the pocket will help too. But Mooney won’t be able to carry the load alone, and Cole Kmet hasn’t been effective as a pass catcher, so the Bears will have to look elsewhere for contributions. For the first time this year, it may come from rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr.

“I feel like this was my best (week of) practice since I’ve been here,” said Jones Jr. “I’ve been dialed in making sure I’m executing everything from special teams all the way to offense. Pretty good week so I’m just looking forward to Sunday.”

Jones Jr. made his NFL debut last week, but didn’t get on the field on offense. He was relegated to special teams work, and ended up hurting the team more than helping it with a muffed punt. That gaffe is clearly behind Jones Jr., and he oozes confidence for this Sunday.

“I’m gonna do anything I can to get into the endzone. Yes, indeed. Whatever it takes. If somebody’s in my way, they better move because they’re gonna get run over.”

Jones Jr. is big into previsualization before he takes the field, so of course he’s thought about his first career catch. And of course it’s a touchdown.

“I feel like open field, yards after catch in the open field, I’m breaking. Or I feel like red zone, somebody’s in my way and I run through them.”

Story continues

He’s given some thought to his first TD celebration, too. It’ll be a dance he used at Tennessee, and he hopes it becomes his trademark.

“After the first touchdown, then that’s when I feel like you start bringing collective celebrations.”

Jones Jr. is still working his way back into the swing of things after missing the first three weeks of the regular season, two of three preseason games and several weeks of training camp. It’s unlikely he plays a ton of snaps on offense as he continues to acclimate, but that doesn’t matter to him.

“I never was a guy who needed 14, 13, 10 catches a game, or anything like that. I’m pretty gifted with the ball in my hands so any time I touch it, just make something happen with it.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!