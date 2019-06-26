Bears rookie WR Riley Ridley motivated by older brother, family name originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Bears fourth-round pick Riley Ridley knew what to expect coming into the NFL thanks to his older brother Calvin, the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver.

Their family bond kept them close even as they played for rival colleges and now competing professional teams, and they both take a lot of motivation from the name on the back of their jerseys.

The two receivers came together on camera for the Bears' "Meet the Rookies" series.

"We do what we do, not just for the family, but for our name, our brand," Riley Ridley said. "We want to take that as far as it can go. That Ridley name is strong, and that's how we view it."

Ridley opened up about growing up with his mother raising him and his three brothers. He said he's going to be his own biggest critic and do everything he can to help his teammates.

His brother Calvin added some color to the image of Riley that's starting to take shape.

"Very funny, really cool, laid back," Calvin Ridley said. "He's a different person on the field. I would say he has a lot of anger on the field - very physical."

Matt Nagy should find good use for that physicality in the Bears offense, plugging Ridley in a wide receiver group already deep with young talent.

Ridley doesn't seem like the type of player who will allow himself to get buried on the depth chart.