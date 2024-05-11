Bears rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze to miss practice with hamstring tightness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Rome Odunze will miss day two of Bears rookie minicamp with hamstring tightness. It’s unclear when Odunze hurt himself, but he doesn’t seem seriously injured. The decision to hold him out of practice on Saturday was a precautionary move.

Odunze stood out on Friday’s first day of rookie minicamp. He was on the receiving end of several Caleb Williams throws in 7-on-7 drills, including one busted rep where Williams had to “scramble” and Odunze found a soft spot for an off-script catch.

After this weekend’s minicamp, the veterans will join the rookies for OTAs on May 20, 21 and 23.

