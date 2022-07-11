Bears rookie wide receiver on age concerns: 'I'm a baller at the end of the day'

Bears rookie Velus Jones Jr. doesn't care about age concerns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Velus Jones Jr. is not worried about the concerns surrounding his age coming out of the draft. He might be 25-years old, but he believes that serves him as an advantage over other rookies.

"People talk about it, but it don't matter," Jones told NFL Network's Adam Rank on The Sick Podcast when asked if he was surprised people seem to be so hung up about his age. "I'm a baller at the end of the day. I know what I can do. Me being 25 years [old] is not going to stop me from running past people to score touchdowns and stuff like that. I'm going to be fast for a long time, strong for a long time and making plays for a long time. So, it's really irrelevant."

Jones is joining a plain wide receiver core with the Chicago Bears. With the departure of Allen Robinson, the Bears are left with Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown and Jones.

The USC and Tennessee product was selected in the third-round of the NFL draft behind Washington's Kyler Gordon and Penn State's Jaquan Brisker.

Jones validated to Rank that he almost didn't pick up the Bears' call on draft night when he saw the Chicago area code pop up on his phone. But, that wasn't because he didn't want to be a Chicago Bear, even though his college hometown's team, the Tennessee Titans, were scouting him too.

"Only if you knew what I went through as a child," Jones said. "Being on section eight, moving to Saraland, Alabama outside of Mobil, seeing my grandmother work three jobs. I almost didn't answer the phone because I was just like stunned."

Even though he was shocked and 'blessed' in the moment, Jones is certainly NFL-ready. He ran a 4.31 second 40-yard dash at the combine and possesses excellent physicality. He will be an important factor in the Bears' offense this season.

"God's timing is perfect timing," Jones said.

