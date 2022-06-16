Bears rookie Velus Jones Jr. manifesting success for offense

How Velus Jones Jr. is manifesting success for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have been a popular pick to be the worst offense in the NFL this season. People see a roster without proven talent. They see an offensive line with more question marks than emphatic answers. They see a young quarterback with raw talent and incredible upside, who will have to learn a new offense for the second in a row.

But Velus Jones Jr. sees something different.

“I like to manifest a lot,” Jones Jr. said. “Before I go to sleep, looking over plays, I like to picture myself running a route, or catching a touchdown. So, I’m big on manifesting. So, you know, I can picture a lot of great things this season, even on certain plays or certain routes, thrown by Justin.”

That success goes for both the team, and himself. And Jones’ teammates see it, too.

“When he gets the ball, y’all are going to see,” said Darnell Mooney after the first day of mandatory minicamp. “He can fly. He can be a playmaker for sure for us.”

Hearing that praise from the leader of the wide receivers room boosts Jones’ confidence even more. It makes him strive for greatness even more, too.

Jones has a unique opportunity in front of him in the Bears offense. Besides Mooney, no wide receiver on the roster has a serious track record of production in the passing game. While Byron Pringle may be the presumptive WR2 since he was the highest paid offensive player this offseason, the coaching staff has made it clear that no jobs will be handed out to anyone. If Jones can pick up the offense quickly, and if he can prove to both the coaches and Justin Fields that he’s a reliable target, he will be given every chance to make as big of an impact as he can.

“I definitely know that I’m not going to let them down,” Jones said. “I’m definitely going to be that player they drafted, that guy who’s good with yards after the catch, the guy that makes plays out of nothing, so I’m definitely going to bring that to the table.”

