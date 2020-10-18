Bears rookie tight end Cole Kmet catches first career touchdown

WATCH: Cole Kmet catches first career touchdown in traffic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Bears second-round draft pick Cole Kmet finally found the end zone, scoring his first career touchdown in the first quarter of the Bears’ Week 6 matchup against the Panthers.
In traffic, what a TD for hometown kid, @ColeKmet! 🤩— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 18, 2020
📺: FOX#CHIvsCAR | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/Yui3oiEydu
Up to this point Kmet had been held to one reception as he learns the ropes from Jimmy Graham. The touchdown came at a crucial moment, too. Following an interception that gave the Bears in the red zone already, the Bears found themselves with a third-and-goal, outside the 10-yard line. But Kmet beat his man to the center of the endzone by a step and Foles found him to take a quick 7-0 lead.
Unsurprisingly Bears twitter was pretty excited.
Cole Kmet!! First career touchdown and many more to come after this! Congrats!— Nolan Gentry (@nolangentry34) October 18, 2020
Happy for Kmet, start to a great Bears career 🙏🏼— Mick Trufolesky (@MickTrufolesky) October 18, 2020
Let’s go boys!!! A deflection for the int by the rookie jaylon on defense and a td catch by the rookie kmet on offense!!! Bear cubs making big plays all around!!— Kyle Damon (@KyleDamon1) October 18, 2020
Hell yeah there’s my rookie cole kmet— Mike Johnson (@MJinthedesert) October 18, 2020
Last season at Notre Dame, Kmet caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns.