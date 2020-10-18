Bears rookie tight end Cole Kmet catches first career touchdown

Alex Shapiro

WATCH: Cole Kmet catches first career touchdown in traffic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears second-round draft pick Cole Kmet finally found the end zone, scoring his first career touchdown in the first quarter of the Bears’ Week 6 matchup against the Panthers.

Up to this point Kmet had been held to one reception as he learns the ropes from Jimmy Graham. The touchdown came at a crucial moment, too. Following an interception that gave the Bears in the red zone already, the Bears found themselves with a third-and-goal, outside the 10-yard line. But Kmet beat his man to the center of the endzone by a step and Foles found him to take a quick 7-0 lead.

Unsurprisingly Bears twitter was pretty excited.

Last season at Notre Dame, Kmet caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns.

 