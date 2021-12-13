Bears rookie Teven Jenkins replaces injured Jason Peters vs. Packers

Chicago Bears rookie tackle Teven Jenkins made his debut on the offensive line as veteran Jason Peters exited the game and headed to the locker room in the first quarter.

The Bears announced that Peters suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return, which means we should get a good look at Jenkins in his first action.

Jenkins, the team’s second-round pick out of Oklahoma State, missed the team’s first 11 games after undergoing back surgery in the summer and made his regular season debut last week.

In his first series, Jenkins kept fellow rookie Justin Fields upright, but committed a false start while the Bears were near the Packers goal line. On the Bears’ next possession, he led the blocking downfield on Jakeem Grant’s touchdown run.

The Bears lead the Packers 10-0 late in the first quarter.

