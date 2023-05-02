Bears rookie Roschon Johnson could shake things up at running back

The Chicago Bears landed a potential steal in running back Roschon Johnson in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

General manager Ryan Poles admitted he was shocked that Johnson was still available in the fifth round, and Chicago jumped at the chance to add him to the roster. Johnson could certainly shake things up in a running back room that also consists of Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman.

Johnson has an impressive skillset, dating back to when he was recruited as a quarterback out of high school, which could lead to some fun things with this Bears offense.

“I think he increases the competition in the running back room,” Poles said. “But the cool thing about it is if you watch Texas tape, he does a lot. He pass-protects really well. That stands out. He’s done some quarterback stuff. He came out of high school as a quarterback. So this is going to allow our offensive staff to maybe do some really cool things with him and keep a defense on its toes.”

Johnson is no stranger to being in a backup role. He was overlooked behind star Bijan Robinson at Texas. While Johnson will likely start his rookie year as the third running back on the depth chart behind Herbert and Foreman, there’s potential for him to emerge as a long-term starter for the Bears.

“I never really viewed myself as, like, a backup,” Johnson said. “Regardless of who was getting the carries, I tried to prepare myself as if I was the starter. I didn’t really let the perspective of me being a backup have an effect on me.”

Johnson has the makings of a three-down back, where he’s great after contact and a reliable option in the passing game. Not to mention, he’s solid in pass protection, where Herbert and Foreman lack.

