Bears rookie report card from preseason win vs. Titans

When the Chicago Bears took the field against the Tennessee Titans for their first preseason game, it was the first chance many fans were able to see the team’s 2023 rookie class in action. After nearly four months since general manager Ryan Poles made his 10 selections, the rookies took their first test to show their progress at the professional level.

Though veteran stars Justin Fields and D.J. Moore stole the show early on in the Bears’ 23-17 win, it was the rookies who had the majority of the playing time as the game progressed. Some of them shined in their debuts, while others could have gotten off to better starts. Here is our report card of the team’s rookie class after their preseason debut.

OT Darnell Wright: A+

AP Photo/Melissa Tamez

Key stats: 0 sacks allowed, 0 pressures allowed

Darnell Wright’s debut in a Bears uniform was surprisingly brief, but he looked the part of the team’s future at right tackle. The first-round pick played just seven snaps with the starting offense and kept the pocket clean while providing key blocks on running plays. The best example was his block on an outside run by Khalil Herbert that led to a first down. Wright smashed an incoming defender, slightly changing direction on his run to make sure there was contact.

rookie Darnell Wright setting the edge pic.twitter.com/TYaVDpuI8Z — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 12, 2023

It’s not always going to look that pretty and Saturday was just a small sample size, but Wright’s performance was outstanding in his first game action as a Bear. He earns an A+ for his play.

DT Gervon Dexter: C

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Key stats: 2 tackles

In the training camp practices leading up to the game, Gervon Dexter was making play after play, penetrating the offensive line and making his presence known in the backfield. It seemed as if he would be a big factor in the preseason, but that didn’t exactly go to plan.

Dexter saw plenty of snaps in the game at defensive tackle, but only made an impact in a few plays. He totaled two tackles and had a few pressures where he broke through the protection and helped collapse the pocket, but he was largely a non-factor in the game. As Robert Schmitz of Da Bears Blog puts it, he’s playing too high and loses momentum in his drive.

Here's a rep showing where #Bears Gervon Dexter is winning and losing — he explodes through contact and wins his gap, but his pad level gets so high that he can't drive his feet towards the play as it progresses. It doesn't matter on this run, but it's something to watch for. pic.twitter.com/34r1X6kEaW — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) August 14, 2023

Dexter still has loads of potential and some of these issues can be worked out as he develops. He had a very average debut but expect him to continue to grow as the preseason rolls on.

CB Tyrique Stevenson: A-

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Key stats: 7 tackles (1 for loss), 1 pass defensed

The Bears defense had quite a few standout performers on Saturday, but Tyrique Stevenson arguably stood above the rest. The rookie cornerback led the team with seven tackles (all of them solo) and nearly had an interception that could have gone back for a score. It looked like it was going to be a long day at the start of the game, though.

On the first play from scrimmage, Titans quarterback Malik Willis found wide receiver Chris Moore for a 30-yard gain when Stevenson lost him in coverage. There was another miscue later in the drive that resulted in a completion as well, leading to a Titans touchdown. But Stevenson settled down and showed why the Bears have so much faith in him.

DT Zacch Pickens: B

AP Photo/Melissa Tamez

Key stats: 4 total tackles (1 for loss), 1 sack, 1 QB hit

Out of all three of the Bears’ rookie defensive tackles, Zacch Pickens had the best day on Saturday. Pickens was disruptive on the defensive line, totaling four tackles on the day with plenty of reps. His best highlight came late in the first quarter though. On third down, Pickens split two blockers to take down the quarterback for a sack, ending a Tennessee drive.

Pickens had an active day and showed his excellent get off that was apparent while he was in college. Big plays from him have been relatively absent in camp so seeing him show up in a game was a welcome surprise.

RB Roschon Johnson: B+

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Key stats: 12 carries for 44 yards, 3 receptions for 2 yards

Roschon Johnson may not have gotten the start on Saturday, but he received more carries than any other Bears back. The rookie out of Texas carried the ball 12 times for 44 yards, with 24 of those yards coming on one play.

Bears rookie RB Roschon Johnson doing his thing. Count the missed tackles on this toss play. 👀 pic.twitter.com/RkQQ1egUcM — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) August 12, 2023

Early in the third quarter, Johnson bounced off would-be tacklers for a long run that set the Bears up in field goal range. He broke about four tackles on his run before going out of bounds. Johnson showed his physicality but also his elusiveness at different times throughout the game. Though he only averaged 3.7 yards per carry, there was a lot to like from his outing. It’s already made an impact at Halas Hall as Johnson received a few reps with the first-team offense during Monday’s practice.

WR Tyler Scott: D+

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Key stats: 1 catch, 9 yards, 1 fumble lost

The good news for Tyler Scott is there’s nowhere to go but up from here. The speedy receiver had plenty of hype heading into Saturday’s game after he flashed in training camp more than a few times and fans were excited to see what he could do. What Scott did, however, was fumble his only reception and have a lackluster showing as a return specialist.

Scott’s lone catch came late in the second quarter, which would have put the Bears squarely in field goal range. But the ball came out and the Titans recovered, giving them enough time to get a field goal of their own. It was a 6-point swing that gave Tennessee the lead going into halftime.

This is only one game though and Scott will get more opportunities to make an impact. It just wasn’t a great start to the preseason for the 21-year old rookie.

LB Noah Sewell: A-

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Key stats: 4 total tackles (1 for loss), 1 sack, 1 QB hit

When the Bears drafted linebacker Noah Sewell out of Oregon, he was known for being a solid downhill tackler at the collegiate level. It’s safe to say those skills are evident at the next level, too. Sewell was playing physical for much of the game, getting into the backfield and even notching a sack.

Sewell was flashing all over the place. He was either looking to make first contact with a ball carrier or coming in to finish the play and possibly even create a turnover. He embodies the type of player head coach Matt Eberflus is looking for and could push for extended playing time at the start of the regular season based on his output on Saturday.

CB Terell Smith: N/A

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Key stats: N/A

Cornerback Terell Smith did not play in Saturday’s game due to injury.

DT Travis Bell: B-

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Key stats: 2 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 QB hit

It’s been a relatively quiet camp for defensive tackle Travis Bell. The seventh-round draft pick out of Kennesaw State has been working with the third-team defense with little fanfare, but had himself quite the moment late in Saturday’s game.

Bell began to flash as the second half wore on, showing the ability to get through the offensive line on both run and pass plays. But his sack on Willis with Jalen Harris was one of the best moments of the game. Bell broke through and stayed with Willis as he looked to scramble to help take him to the ground and proceeded to unleash an incredible celebration that had the sideline amped up.

Eight sacks on the day for the defense 😤 📺: #TENvsCHI on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/8QEOOSmMJv — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 12, 2023

Bell was a favorite of Poles and clearly has the backing of his teammates as well. He performed well late in the game and the hope is this type of outing will allow him more playing time over the next two weeks.

S Kendall Williamson: INC

AP Photo/Melissa Tamez

Key stats: N/A

It took a second viewing to realize safety Kendall Williamson was in fact dressed and participated in Saturday’s game. The rookie out Stanford didn’t make a peep despite playing 27 snaps on defense, according to Lester Wiltfong of Windy City Gridiron.

Williamson didn’t record a single statistic and wasn’t really in the area of any impact plays. It feels wrong to give him a bad grade for not being a part of any significant play so he gets an incomplete.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire