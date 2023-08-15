Bears rookie RB Roschon Johnson got reps with 1st team offense

Bears rookie running back Roschon Johnson had an impressive preseason debut, where he showcased his hard-nosed running style, contact balance and ability to rip off huge plays.

Johnson led the Bears with 44 yards on 12 carries (3.7 average), including an impressive 24-yard run where he shed multiple tackles, in Saturday’s preseason win over the Titans.

It sounds like his performance caught the coaches’ attention. Johnson saw a couple of reps with the first-team offense during 11-on-11 and the two-minute drill during Monday’s practice, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

It certainly sounds like Bears coaches have been impressed by the rookie and believe he warranted a look with the starters.

“Just the running style,” said head coach Matt Eberflus. “He’s a downhill guy that we’re excited about. He’s got good vision. And since he’s gotten in there, we really love the style. We’re just gonna keep letting that thing compete out where it belongs, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Many expect Johnson to become the team’s lead back by his rookie season’s end. Perhaps that could happen sooner than expected. We’ll see if Johnson gets any reps with the starters in Saturday’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

